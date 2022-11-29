'Condoms are made by humans, to prevent humans': Netizens troll popular Insta page over viral post

'Condoms are made by humans, to prevent humans': Netizens troll popular Instagram page over viral post | FPJ

Remember Abraham Lincoln's classic definition of the term "Democracy?" Similar to his words that stated, "Democracy is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people," an Instagram post has taken to play around with the word "condoms" while explaining its usage.

The Instagram page @sarcastic_us posted, "Ok so cond#ms are made by humans for humans to prevent humans made humans."

As netizens found it to be a mockery attempt that neglected the crucial medical advantages of the contraceptive to society. Meanwhile, Instagram users took to school the admin about condoms being a helpful means to protect one from contracting various sexually-transmitted diseases. They also pointed out that "condoms" are eventually ending up in limiting their future customer base.

The comments section tried to correct the post content by saying, "...To prevent extra humans." This text probably came from a sex-positive approach, alongside the concern of population control.

