e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Condoms are made by humans, to prevent humans': Netizens troll popular Insta page over viral post

'Condoms are made by humans, to prevent humans': Netizens troll popular Insta page over viral post

An Instagram page just shared a "condom" post while skipping the crucial advantages of the contraceptive to society. Netizens took to school the admin with their comments

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
'Condoms are made by humans, to prevent humans': Netizens troll popular Instagram page over viral post | FPJ
Follow us on

Remember Abraham Lincoln's classic definition of the term "Democracy?" Similar to his words that stated, "Democracy is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people," an Instagram post has taken to play around with the word "condoms" while explaining its usage.

The Instagram page @sarcastic_us posted, "Ok so cond#ms are made by humans for humans to prevent humans made humans."

Check post

Read Also
Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA
article-image

As netizens found it to be a mockery attempt that neglected the crucial medical advantages of the contraceptive to society. Meanwhile, Instagram users took to school the admin about condoms being a helpful means to protect one from contracting various sexually-transmitted diseases. They also pointed out that "condoms" are eventually ending up in limiting their future customer base.

The comments section tried to correct the post content by saying, "...To prevent extra humans." This text probably came from a sex-positive approach, alongside the concern of population control.

Check out reactions

Read Also
Blinkit reveals: Customer orders 80 condoms in one go on New Year's eve
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA fever in Kerala: Young Messi fan to fly Qatar to watch his favourite Argentina footballer play

FIFA fever in Kerala: Young Messi fan to fly Qatar to watch his favourite Argentina footballer play

'Condoms are made by humans, to prevent humans': Netizens troll popular Insta page over viral post

'Condoms are made by humans, to prevent humans': Netizens troll popular Insta page over viral post

ON CAMERA: 5 women fight tooth and nail for 1 man; video from Bihar goes viral on social media

ON CAMERA: 5 women fight tooth and nail for 1 man; video from Bihar goes viral on social media

Watch: Frustrated or welcoming? Train running on a 9-hour delay finally arrives, here's how...

Watch: Frustrated or welcoming? Train running on a 9-hour delay finally arrives, here's how...

Portugal vs Uruguay: Cristiano Ronaldo gets trolled for claiming Bruno Fernandes' goal

Portugal vs Uruguay: Cristiano Ronaldo gets trolled for claiming Bruno Fernandes' goal