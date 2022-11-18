From 'fridge' to 'love jihad', netizens take a dig into Aftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar's social media posts | FPJ

Following Shraddha Walkar's gruesome murder by her live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala, the social media profiles of the duo have grabbed the eyeballs of netizens.

Be it the Facebook page of the accused or the low-key Instagram handle of the deceased, Shraddha, the comments section of their posts have got loaded with recent chats. While internet users criticised the Hindu girl for falling prey to a Muslim guy, Aftab's Facebook posts received 'fridge' memes as replies. Netizens echoed to seek punishment for Aftab, and deliver justice to Shraddha.

Aftab's Facebook posts and the recent replies

Shraddha's Instagram post receives "Rest in pieces" comments

Earlier to the case of people checking the duo's social media profiles to comments on their posts, a public group on Facebook named "Aftab Poonawalla fridge posting" was seen receiving popularity for being a platform to mock the brutal crime with memes.

To the unversed, "fridge" was trending on social media on Tuesday, as the police figured out some insights from the Shraddha Walkar murder case and revealed that the chopped body parts of the girlfriend were stored in a newly brought fridge ahead of disposing.

The case which has found traces of being inspired by an American serial killer drama 'Dexter', reportedly, saw the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla kill and chopped down the Shraddha's body parts to 35 pieces, store them in a cold fridge, and later dispose them at different locations.