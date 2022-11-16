Aftab Poonawalla Fridge Posting: Hundreds on this Facebook page mock Shraddha Walker's murder with memes

Aftab Poonawalla fridge posting: The Facebook page mocking Shraddha Walker's murder with memes | Facebook/Aftab Poonawalla fridge posting

A Mumbai-based food blogger and chef Aftab Poonawalla killing his live-in partner to pieces has shocked people across the country and its neighbourhood. However, a sadistic public group on Facebook named "Aftab Poonawalla fridge posting" has become a platform to share memes and 'enjoy' the brutal incident. The group has a following of more than 500 persons.

Despite the cover page of the open social media page being subtle and a happy picture of the lovers, Aftab Poonawalla and Shraddha Walker, the name and its posts are way beyond. Pertaining to the name of the group, the platform has become a den to memes and hilarious GIFs about the recent murder case from India.

To the unversed, "fridge" was trending on social media on Tuesday, as the police investigation figured out some insights from the Shraddha Walker murder case and revealed that the chopped body parts of the girlfriend were stored in a newly brought fridge ahead of disposing.

The case which has found traces of being inspired by an American serial killer drama 'Dexter', reportedly, saw the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla kill and chopped down the Shraddha's body parts to 35 pieces, store them in a cold fridge, and later dispose them at different locations.

As a few netizens were cautiously following the proceedings and news updates in the case, another chunk of people were seen indulging in memes and mockery on social media, evidently via this Facebook group.

Reportedly, the Facebook page which is open for all users being a public group, has both Pakistanis and Indians 'enjoying' the gruesome murder case with self-created or shared memes. With several posts being shared on the group while mocking the crime, the site has listed the popular topics discussed on Aftab Poonawalla fridge posting to be Love jihad, however, it happens to be mere hashtag used to spread the memes to masses.

