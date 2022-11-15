e-Paper Get App
What is the Dexter show? The American TV series that inspired Mumbai-based chef to chop girlfriend Shraddha to pieces

Movie buffs would be aware of the serial killer thriller that has given its audience nail-biting suspense episodes over eight seasons. Did you know? The American TV series inspired a real life murder in India. Check out details about the show and the resultant crime

Updated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 03:10 PM IST
What is the Dexter show? The American TV series that inspired Mumbai-based chef to chop girlfriend Sharaddha to pieces | FPJ
Delhi Police probe into the Shraddha Walker murder case recently revealed that the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla, a food blogger and Mumbai-based chef, watched many crime movies and web series including 'Dexter' before committing the crime.

What is the Dexter show?

Dexter is an American crime drama that focuses on Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic technician for the fictional Miami Metro Police Department who holds expertise in bloodstain pattern analysis. In his secret parallel life, the forensic expert turns to his dark side after hunting down murderers who have gone unpunished due to legal system failures.

The American TV series, Dexter, has already got eight seasons in row, and it resolves around the protagonist who solves crimes in the day while commits them in the nights. "He's smart. He's lovable. He's Dexter Morgan," IMDB reads in its description about America's favorite serial killer drama.

Reportedly, this scene from Dexter, showing cold storage unit being used as a classic means to store the body parts of the murdered could have inspired the real-life crime as it was evident during the investigation procedure that Aftab had bought a fridge to store chopped body parts of Shraddha.

Dexter-inspired murder case

Delhi Police solved a six-month-old blind murder case, and arrested a man for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces and disposing of them at different places in and around the national capital.

The accused identified as Aftab Amin Poonawalla (28), a resident of Mumbai, was caught on Saturday on the basis of the deceased's father's complaint and has been sent to police remand for five days, the police said on Monday. Officials said that the victim, identified as Shraddha Walker (27) from Mumbai, met the accused while working at a call center in Mumbai.

Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police on November 12.

The couple was in a relationship since 2019, but after her family objected to their liaison, Shraddha left home and started living with Poonawala in Naigaon town in Palghar.

It was sometime in April that decided to get into a live-in relationship in Delhi where later their relations soured as Shraddha insisted on marrying Poonawala.

According to Palghar and Delhi Police, he strangled and killed her, chopped her body into 35 pieces, then stuffed them into plastic bags in a freezer and quietly disposed of them over a period of 18 days.

(With agency inputs)

