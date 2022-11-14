e-Paper Get App
Who is Thomas Wadhouse? The man with 'World's longest nose' reminds netizens of iconic cartoon characters, goes viral

When a history-based info page shared insights about Thomas Wadhouse having lived as the person with the longest nose ever, netizens pulled in to relate the man with some of the TV cartoon characters

Monday, November 14, 2022
Who is Thomas Wadhouse? The man with 'World's longest nose' reminds netizens of iconic cartoon characters, goes viral
Learning through fun means is often the way people prefer to imbibe knowledge. When a history-based info page shared insights about Thomas Wadhouse having lived as the person with the longest nose ever, netizens pulled in to relate the man with some of the TV cartoon characters.

"Thomas Wadhouse was an English circus performer who lived in the 18th century. He is most famously known for having the world's longest nose, which measured 7.5 inches (19 cm) long," read the tweet sharing some piece of information from history.

As soon as the tweet caught the eyes of Twitterati, it was received with several reactions, making the message go viral. From SpongeBob SquarePants to Igor characters, netizens took to share it all on social media while replying to the info-based tweet. Take a look at some comments and try if you could guess some of the cartoons who had a big nose.

Check out some hilarious reactions:

