Kolkata Knight Riders wishes Happy Children's day in IPL 2023 style, tweaks its key players' look in viral tweet | Twitter

It's International Children's Day today, and everyone seems lost in a way of nostalgia while recollecting their childhood memories. Remember the days of gully cricket in half pants where you and your kid gang had the most fun?

Trying to give you a similar punch this special day, the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated the occasion by featuring a child-like edited version of their players. The text that came along the image caught the eyes of netizens, too, it read, "Who said cricket ain't child's play? (sic)"

Ever wondered how your favourite cricketers from the KKR team would look when stylised by a baby filter? The now-viral tweet is all about giving you an younger version of Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Umesh Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer.

Check KKR's tweet:

List of Retained and Released Players — Kaushik Dhiwale (@KDhiwale) November 14, 2022

While reacting to the viral tweet by KKR, fans guessed whether the photo feature happened to be a hint at the "Retained and Released Players"

Royal Challengers Bangalore also took to greet fans on this day, however, netizens in a classic pictorial way unlike the funny 'baby face filter' used by KKR. While sharing the Children's day wishes on Twitter, RCB shared a short message and wrote, "Those who aspire today, inspire tomorrow. Children of today, icons of tomorrow. Happy Children’s Day. May you never stop aspiring and inspiring. (sic)"

Check RCB's tweet:

Those who aspire today, inspire tomorrow. 🙌



Children of today, icons of tomorrow. ⭐



Happy Children’s Day. May you never stop aspiring and inspiring. ✨#PlayBold #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/fsUh7QDGDC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 14, 2022

As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 came to an end on Sunday, cricket fans are now awaiting to tune into the much-loved Indian Premiere League, the upcoming IPL 2023. The details about the match dates, its players and others are yet to be finalised to the public.