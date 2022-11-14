e-Paper Get App
HomeViralChildren's day 2022: This cute kid will make you remember your childhood days; watch funny viral video

Children's day 2022: This cute kid will make you remember your childhood days; watch funny viral video

A video of a kid blabbing in an adorable way has caught the eyes of netizens. The viral footage can add a smile to your busy day

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Children's day 2022: This cute kid will make you remember your childhood days; watch funny viral video | Twitter
Follow us on

Monday blues? Don't worry, we have you covered with this funny and relatable video. A video of a kid blabbing in an adorable way has caught the eyes of netizens. If you are having a tiresome, busy day, relax and smile a little with this cute video gone viral.

Don't you agree that childhood was fun? No scolding for speaking blah-blah-blah or mispronouncing something, rather people around admired such special gestures in times. The now-viral video can give you relatable vibes if you have a kid at your place, who speaks weird words that are just in their dictionary.

Watch:

The 53-second-log footage begins to show the little one trying to connect with someone on a mobile phone, or at least act as if they are on a call. What next? Then comes the adorable conversation with the kid's special vocabulary, which probably none can comprehend but just stay spellbound at.

Babies babbling words is too common in the early month after birth. Families enjoy these small little happiness around the toddler at home. Indeed, the find it all a blessing.

Read Also
Watch: Kid scribbles on car with red lipstick; video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Children's day 2022: This cute kid will make you remember your childhood days; watch funny viral...

Children's day 2022: This cute kid will make you remember your childhood days; watch funny viral...

Gurugram couples conduct full fledged marriage rituals for 'pet dogs'

Gurugram couples conduct full fledged marriage rituals for 'pet dogs'

On camera: Rajasthan man falls during dance on wedding stage, dies

On camera: Rajasthan man falls during dance on wedding stage, dies

T20 World Cup 2022: After Mohammad Akhtar, Pakistan finds new meme guy from cricket stadium during...

T20 World Cup 2022: After Mohammad Akhtar, Pakistan finds new meme guy from cricket stadium during...

'Babar, you dropped the World Cup': Pak fans blast skipper for missing crucial catch of Ben Stokes...

'Babar, you dropped the World Cup': Pak fans blast skipper for missing crucial catch of Ben Stokes...