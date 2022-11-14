Children's day 2022: This cute kid will make you remember your childhood days; watch funny viral video | Twitter

Monday blues? Don't worry, we have you covered with this funny and relatable video. A video of a kid blabbing in an adorable way has caught the eyes of netizens. If you are having a tiresome, busy day, relax and smile a little with this cute video gone viral.

Don't you agree that childhood was fun? No scolding for speaking blah-blah-blah or mispronouncing something, rather people around admired such special gestures in times. The now-viral video can give you relatable vibes if you have a kid at your place, who speaks weird words that are just in their dictionary.

Watch:

The 53-second-log footage begins to show the little one trying to connect with someone on a mobile phone, or at least act as if they are on a call. What next? Then comes the adorable conversation with the kid's special vocabulary, which probably none can comprehend but just stay spellbound at.

Babies babbling words is too common in the early month after birth. Families enjoy these small little happiness around the toddler at home. Indeed, the find it all a blessing.