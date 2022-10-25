Watch: Kid scribbles on car with red lipstick; video goes viral | Twitter

Childhood days and those precious moments are something grown-ups long for, isn't it? Be it playing outdoors with friends, ringing the neighbour's bell and fleeing, scribbling on walls, or any other fun time practice, the early days of one's life seem to be memorable one.

Were you scolded for creating graffiti on your walls when young? The now-viral video will take you back to the days of your childhood when you behaved similarly to this kid.

In the video that's now viral we see a kid creating some niche artwork on a parked vehicle. Not that simple, the mischievous boy scribbles on a white car with dark red lipstick. What a nightmare for the car owner, however, a hilarious fun moment for the kiddo. After the doodle, the little one escapes the place with his toy bike.

Watch:

He’ll own a body shop one da 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jhx6qOxY95 — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) October 20, 2022

Since shared on Twitter a few days ago, the clip has won the hearts of netizens giving them relatable vibes. Uploaded from Marlboro, New Jersey, the video has attracted thousands of views.