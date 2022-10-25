e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Kid scribbles on car with red lipstick; video goes viral

Watch: Kid scribbles on car with red lipstick; video goes viral

Were you scolded for creating graffiti on your walls when young? The now-viral video will take you back to the days of your childhood when you behaved similarly to this kid.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Watch: Kid scribbles on car with red lipstick; video goes viral | Twitter
Follow us on

Childhood days and those precious moments are something grown-ups long for, isn't it? Be it playing outdoors with friends, ringing the neighbour's bell and fleeing, scribbling on walls, or any other fun time practice, the early days of one's life seem to be memorable one.

Were you scolded for creating graffiti on your walls when young? The now-viral video will take you back to the days of your childhood when you behaved similarly to this kid.

Read Also
8 year-old boy's handwritten comic book goes viral; check here
article-image

In the video that's now viral we see a kid creating some niche artwork on a parked vehicle. Not that simple, the mischievous boy scribbles on a white car with dark red lipstick. What a nightmare for the car owner, however, a hilarious fun moment for the kiddo. After the doodle, the little one escapes the place with his toy bike.

Watch:

Since shared on Twitter a few days ago, the clip has won the hearts of netizens giving them relatable vibes. Uploaded from Marlboro, New Jersey, the video has attracted thousands of views.

Read Also
Wait, what? Little girl 'plays' with huge spiders in viral video
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Rishi Sunak succeeds as UK PM; here's why Twitterati congratulate cricketer Ashish Nehra

Rishi Sunak succeeds as UK PM; here's why Twitterati congratulate cricketer Ashish Nehra

Watch: Kid scribbles on car with red lipstick; video goes viral

Watch: Kid scribbles on car with red lipstick; video goes viral

Rishi Sunak all set to become UK PM; netizens call it 'Diwali gift'

Rishi Sunak all set to become UK PM; netizens call it 'Diwali gift'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai floors Twitter with epic reply to shut down troll

Google CEO Sundar Pichai floors Twitter with epic reply to shut down troll

Ind vs Pak: Fans keep aside rivalry, sing ‘Pasoori’ and dance together during T20 World Cup...

Ind vs Pak: Fans keep aside rivalry, sing ‘Pasoori’ and dance together during T20 World Cup...