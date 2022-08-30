Wait, what? Little girl 'plays' with huge spiders in viral video

Little girl 'plays' with huge spiders in viral video | Twitter

You might have known of people who are scared of spiders and may run away on sighting those creatures, however, a kid was spotted fearlessly playing with huge sized spiders.

Yes, you read that! A little girl was seen playing around with huge spiders, picking them and making them crawl on her back... Creepy and scary? The video showed the girl enjoying the act instead of screaming in fright.

The video has surfaced on Twitter and netizens now call her 'Spider girl.' It has gathered over 100K views. Watch video:

This Spider girl 🕷😱🕷 pic.twitter.com/ScYvfS1mK7 — Best Videos 🎥🔞 (@_BestVideos) August 18, 2022