Close enough? THIS tree gives 'haunted' vibes

If you are an avid traveller, who has adventured night trips via forest roads, you could relate to the thoughts that gush into one's mind while seeing the dense greens in the dark. Goosebumps? Not to scare you with the shrilling feels, but at times even something as trees can trigger fear in us.

In a photo that's now viral on the internet, we can see a tree having shaped itself in a weird 'ghost' like way. The tree can be seen posing similar to a horror movie character, a typical hallucinated version of a paranormal being standing in front of us with hands spread across in a kaftan robe.

A reddit user took to the social media platform and shared a click of the 'haunted' tree. "Strange plant formation in my city, " read the post caption. Take a look at the image, right here:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:55 AM IST