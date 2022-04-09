e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / 'Does love depend on wealth?' Maharashtra farmer questions CM Uddhav Thackeray in emotional viral letter

'Does love depend on wealth?' Maharashtra farmer questions CM Uddhav Thackeray in emotional viral letter

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

Love letter? No, it wasn't one such. A letter written by a farmer from Hingoli, Maharashtra is doing rounds on the internet. In the letter, the farmer, who is mentioned in reports to be a heartfelt lover, questioned CM Uddhav Thackeray whether he had ever loved someone....

“Saheb, I feel very sad while penning this down to you," the letter began to later quote instances of tragic love stories such as Hir-Ranjha and others. The letter further read, "Yes, you love Maharashtra, answer this out to me if you have ever loved someone in your lifetime - Does love depend on wealth?"

The copy took to mention that the person was being denied of marrying his love due to financial concerns. Addressing him being as a poor farmer with not much land or property, he wrote, "Is it wrong to be a farmer and love? In fact, I feel to meet you and cry out, as since a while you have been paying an ear to people's problem." He also mentioned of waiting to receive a reply from Uddhav ji over this note.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 04:25 PM IST