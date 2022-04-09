'Does love depend on wealth?' Maharashtra farmer questions CM Uddhav Thackeray in emotional viral letter

Love letter? No, it wasn't one such. A letter written by a farmer from Hingoli, Maharashtra is doing rounds on the internet. In the letter, the farmer, who is mentioned in reports to be a heartfelt lover, questioned CM Uddhav Thackeray whether he had ever loved someone....

“Saheb, I feel very sad while penning this down to you," the letter began to later quote instances of tragic love stories such as Hir-Ranjha and others. The letter further read, "Yes, you love Maharashtra, answer this out to me if you have ever loved someone in your lifetime - Does love depend on wealth?"

The copy took to mention that the person was being denied of marrying his love due to financial concerns. Addressing him being as a poor farmer with not much land or property, he wrote, "Is it wrong to be a farmer and love? In fact, I feel to meet you and cry out, as since a while you have been paying an ear to people's problem." He also mentioned of waiting to receive a reply from Uddhav ji over this note.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 04:25 PM IST