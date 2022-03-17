School goer reveals, rants over daily breakfast via 'Food I don't like' essay

Having the same food each day could bore some tastebuds, craving to try something different. A school going kid was helpless and upset over his most common meal, that he had to eat most of the days in his life.

To those who are foodies or have tried Kerala recipes, might be aware of 'puttu'. This boy seems to have got the dish often in his school dabba, making him so done with the delicacy.

During a worksheet copy, when he/she was asked to pen down a essay on the topic 'The Food I don't like', the kid no sooner revealed and ranted over 'puttu' preparation by the parent.

The kid was kind enough to state that the mother probably finds it easy to make the dish,and thus making it on most of the days. However the child wrote on paper, "The food I don’t like is puttu. It is a Kerala food and is made of rice. It is very easy so my mother makes that every morning. The problem is that when they serve puttu after the five minutes the puttu will turn into a rock and I will not eat it Puttu breaks relationship."

To this, the teacher who checked the write-up, replied saying 'excellent'. Take a look at the essay, right here:

