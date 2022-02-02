'No crying or shouting for week= Rs 100': Father-son's daily schedule agreement goes viral on Twitter

We might have at some point of time attempted creating a daily routine chart, and tried adhering to it. Did it work well?

However, we all must have strictly followed what the timetable had for us during school days, probably fearing of the punishments like doubling our homework, standing outside classroom, run a round of the school ground or having to pretend like an animal. And, not to miss on the perks of a star badge or a chocolate by the teacher in appreciation to our likely behavior.

Here's a recent daily schedule of a little kid going viral on Twitter. But why? What's so unique to catch netizen's eye? Haha, the reason is that it is practical yet hilarious. Rather than ordering to stay disciplined, the father of an 6 year old decided to strike a perfect deal with his kiddo.

The timetable posted on Twitter by the father suggested that the kid would be rewarded for not crying, shouting, crumbling over things. The child holds an opportunity to brag about Rs100 if he doesn't cry , shout or fight for a week long.

"Me and my 6 year old signed and agreement today for his daily schedule and performance linked bonus," read the tweet caption. This reward method seems to win hearts of Twitter users, however not sure whether psychologist would reinforce 'no crying' aspect.

People concerned over this conditioning style which reported to down the crying element in the little one's life were asked in a reply tweet by the father. He wrote, "...It's just some cute thing that we did so Relax and don't overnalyse please."

Since posted few hours back, the tweet is inviting several responses by curious netizens. With flooded replies and questions, the father came up with another post that clarified the FAQs.

Take a look at the tweets, here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Handwriting is mine not my 6 year olds 😂😂



Bonus is not linked to no crying or shouting but for overall performance for the day



It's just some cute thing that we did so Relax and don't overnalyse please 🙏🏼 — Batla_G (@Batla_G) February 2, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:29 PM IST