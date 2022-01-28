e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

'Tata Sky is Tata Play' ad plays in loop on Vijay Super, netizens react with hilarious memes

Swarna Srikanth
Tata Sky the direct-to-home (DTH) company has rebranded itself as Tata Play. This is being done as it plans to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages.

The DTH company which was previously known as Tata Sky Limited will now be known as Tata Play Limited. The platform has added Netflix to 13 OTT services, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar, as part of its so-called Binge packs.

The new rebranding will be visible to viewers from January 27. However, a night before the completion of the first day of 'Tata Play', viewers of the Tamil television channel experienced the ad loop of 'Tata Sky is Tata Play.'

The audience where tuned in to a movie and one of its commercial break slot was almost completely run by the rebranding TVCs on a back to back basis, which probably lasted more than two minutes.

Netizens who witnessed this couldn't resist sharing memes on what they had seen. It seemed that they realized the role of variety in ads when the same brand hit again and again with their advertisements on the regional cine channel. Tweets suggested that the case was not just with Vijay Super, but also some other channels like Star Plus.

Frustrated viewer who was exposed to the ad that played in loop wrote on Twitter, "...Sab ad ek hi din me dikha doge kya?? (Will you display all the ads in one itself)." Also, a netizen was so clueless to the constant Tata Play commercials that he assumed that his connection was compromised on security or hacked.

Here's how people reacted, take a look:

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:04 AM IST
