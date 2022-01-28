'Tata Sky is Tata Play' ad plays in loop on Vijay Super, netizens react with hilarious memes

Tata Sky the direct-to-home (DTH) company has rebranded itself as Tata Play. This is being done as it plans to expand its television-cum-OTT (over-the-top) offerings in combined packages.

The DTH company which was previously known as Tata Sky Limited will now be known as Tata Play Limited. The platform has added Netflix to 13 OTT services, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar, as part of its so-called Binge packs.

The new rebranding will be visible to viewers from January 27. However, a night before the completion of the first day of 'Tata Play', viewers of the Tamil television channel experienced the ad loop of 'Tata Sky is Tata Play.'

The audience where tuned in to a movie and one of its commercial break slot was almost completely run by the rebranding TVCs on a back to back basis, which probably lasted more than two minutes.

Netizens who witnessed this couldn't resist sharing memes on what they had seen. It seemed that they realized the role of variety in ads when the same brand hit again and again with their advertisements on the regional cine channel. Tweets suggested that the case was not just with Vijay Super, but also some other channels like Star Plus.

Frustrated viewer who was exposed to the ad that played in loop wrote on Twitter, "...Sab ad ek hi din me dikha doge kya?? (Will you display all the ads in one itself)." Also, a netizen was so clueless to the constant Tata Play commercials that he assumed that his connection was compromised on security or hacked.

Here's how people reacted, take a look:

Yep we got it, Tata Sky is now Tata Play.

It's imprinted in our brains!! Sab ad ek hi din me dikha doge kya?? #TataPlay #baskaro — Nik P (@MarkedTeja) January 27, 2022

Just so many Tata sky ads only on Star Plus and now mummy is asking to get one instead of local cable — Hardik (@KyaSeKyaHoGya) January 27, 2022

Advertisement

#TataPlay took over my cable TV there is no Ad except It only Tata play throughout 60 seconds.. Well that's great advertising strategy though.. I thought somebody hacked my TV..🤣🤣🤣🤣👌💯 — Sarthak I AM Subhash🇮🇳 (@jai_bhavani_IND) January 27, 2022

#TataPlay



Literally every TV channel now

"Tata Sky ab Tata Play .............."



Meanwhile Viewers to this Ad: pic.twitter.com/FzlXofJSYY — Aditya Mantry (@aditya_mantry) January 27, 2022

Advertisement

Tata play...🌚flooding with the same ad non stop🚶‍♀️

Tata sky..tata play🤣 — Aysh♥︎ (@FirdousAysha) January 27, 2022

விஜய் டிவி



Ads.

TATA SKY

NOW

TATA PLAY.



VIEWERS NOW reaction. pic.twitter.com/TKWOxWO3g3 — மூக்குத்தி அழகி (@u0Z0Yysh0OuykL8) January 27, 2022

Vijay Tv Is Playing Tata Play Ad

.

.

Me And My Family pic.twitter.com/fNUwcPQ9Cd — Vibesthetic💫 (@Vibe_pannuga) January 27, 2022

Advertisement

Me waiting for Tata Play ad to end : pic.twitter.com/f64ec01X50 — Jovilior (@Jovilior2712) January 27, 2022

after watching that ad 100th time on the TV today #TataPlay pic.twitter.com/8kexAlAHxX — T (@notyourlilstar) January 27, 2022

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Okay. Tata Sky is now Tata Play... I got it! Fine.



Now stop playing that Kareen & Saif through out the ad timeline.😡🤬 Irritating it is. — Rasika Pawar❤❤ (@rasikapawar9) January 27, 2022

TATA PLAY ads be like :#TataPlay pic.twitter.com/KC2xGDILqd — Mangy Carl / Bart Barley (@BartMangy) January 27, 2022

Its irritating to see Tata sky ads in Star Vijay television from 7 to 10 the ratio of this Ad is 7:10 u see How irritating is this @TataPlayin will never buy such bad influence #TataPlay #vijaytv — Ravindar.R (@ravindarmedia) January 27, 2022

Seriously @VijaySuperOffl

Im seeing this tata play ads for the longest times ..wooow nicely injected in my memory..

Please offer me some $$ for watching the whole ads @TataPlayin @TataPlayBinge #ads pic.twitter.com/Bq0VHk1xEc — Màńï Gàńďäñ (@manilovesone) January 27, 2022

ALSO READ Tata Sky rebrands itself as Tata Play

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:04 AM IST