 Viral VIDEO Shows Dog’s Desperate Fight for Survival In Flooded Manali River
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral VIDEO Shows Dog’s Desperate Fight for Survival In Flooded Manali River

Viral VIDEO Shows Dog’s Desperate Fight for Survival In Flooded Manali River

During the struggle, the dog loses its balance at one point and is swept away by the raging water, leaving viewers in shock, as the animal disappears from sight for several seconds.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@ONOGNews

Manali: A heart-touching incident has come to light from Himachal Pradesh's Manali, where a dog was found stranded on a rock in the middle of a fast-flowing river. The current was so strong that the dog was unable to escape on its own. Despite the danger, the brave animal refused to give up, astonishing everyone with its courage and resilience.

A video has surfaced showing the dog caught in the powerful current, desperately trying to reach safety. It can be seen carefully using rocks for support as it attempts to move towards a safer spot. During the struggle, the dog loses its balance at one point and is swept away by the raging water, leaving viewers in shock, as the animal disappears from sight for several seconds.

However, as the camera pans, the dog is seen safely on the riverbank, drying itself, bringing immense relief to those watching. The video has gone viral on social media.

Read Also
Dramatic Video: Massive Landslide Hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Under-Construction Building...
article-image

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing incessant rainfall, cloudbursts, and flash floods over the past few days, causing heavy damage in the state. The road connectivity in the state has also been disrupted.

FPJ Shorts
'Woh 14 Hee Saal Ka Hai Ki Nahin': Nitish Rana's Response To Question About Vaibhav Suryavanshi Viral After DPL 2025 Win; Video
'Woh 14 Hee Saal Ka Hai Ki Nahin': Nitish Rana's Response To Question About Vaibhav Suryavanshi Viral After DPL 2025 Win; Video
Caught On CCTV: Stray Bull Tosses Young Man In UP’s Amroha
Caught On CCTV: Stray Bull Tosses Young Man In UP’s Amroha
Maratha Protest Ends: Central Railway Deploys Two Special Trains From CSMT To Vashi For Protesters
Maratha Protest Ends: Central Railway Deploys Two Special Trains From CSMT To Vashi For Protesters
Bigg Boss 19 Promo: After A Huge Fight, Baseer Ali Flirts With Farhana Bhatt; Says, 'Sundar Toh Bahot Ho Tum' - Watch
Bigg Boss 19 Promo: After A Huge Fight, Baseer Ali Flirts With Farhana Bhatt; Says, 'Sundar Toh Bahot Ho Tum' - Watch

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral VIDEO Shows Dog’s Desperate Fight for Survival In Flooded Manali River

Viral VIDEO Shows Dog’s Desperate Fight for Survival In Flooded Manali River

Passenger Uses Personal Cooler In Indian Railways Compartment Despite 3 Fans, Leaves Netizens In...

Passenger Uses Personal Cooler In Indian Railways Compartment Despite 3 Fans, Leaves Netizens In...

'Is He Really Retired?' Netizens Ask As Kieron Pollard Smashes 7 Sixes In 8 Balls At Caribbean...

'Is He Really Retired?' Netizens Ask As Kieron Pollard Smashes 7 Sixes In 8 Balls At Caribbean...

Woman Stuck In Gurugram Traffic For More Than 6 Hours Hails Rapido Driver For Dropping Her Home...

Woman Stuck In Gurugram Traffic For More Than 6 Hours Hails Rapido Driver For Dropping Her Home...

Delhi Woman Leaves Toxic Government Bank Job For Mental Peace, Viral Video Sparks Online Discussion

Delhi Woman Leaves Toxic Government Bank Job For Mental Peace, Viral Video Sparks Online Discussion