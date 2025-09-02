Viral VIDEO Shows Dog’s Desperate Fight for Survival In Flooded Manali River

Viral video screengrab | X/@ONOGNews

Manali: A heart-touching incident has come to light from Himachal Pradesh's Manali, where a dog was found stranded on a rock in the middle of a fast-flowing river. The current was so strong that the dog was unable to escape on its own. Despite the danger, the brave animal refused to give up, astonishing everyone with its courage and resilience.

A video has surfaced showing the dog caught in the powerful current, desperately trying to reach safety. It can be seen carefully using rocks for support as it attempts to move towards a safer spot. During the struggle, the dog loses its balance at one point and is swept away by the raging water, leaving viewers in shock, as the animal disappears from sight for several seconds.

However, as the camera pans, the dog is seen safely on the riverbank, drying itself, bringing immense relief to those watching. The video has gone viral on social media.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing incessant rainfall, cloudbursts, and flash floods over the past few days, causing heavy damage in the state. The road connectivity in the state has also been disrupted.