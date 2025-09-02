Passenger Uses Personal Cooler In Indian Railways Compartment Despite 3 Fans, Leaves Netizens In Disbelief; Watch Video | X @Taza_Tamacha

A man is going viral on the Internet for allegedly using his personal cooler inside a passenger train despite 3 fans just above him in operating conditions. The viral video showed him sleeping peacefully ahead of a cooler plugged into the electric sockets in the train compartment. The incident is leaving netizens in splits but also in disbelief, as some of them are claiming that the cooler needs high-voltage power, which is not provided in the train's power sockets.

The video of the viral moment was recorded by a co-passenger, who is now going viral on the Internet. It shows that the passenger who brought the cooler is sleeping on his seat with the cooler being placed in the place over his head. The cooler is on and the man is sleeping peacefully.

WATCH VIDEO:

Only low-power devices like mobiles, laptops, power banks, etc. are allowed to be charged from the switch panel of the train. However, there is a provision of a fine and even jail for plugging high-power devices into the switch. A cooler is also a high-power device; hence, running it in the train will also be considered a punishable offence.

@Taza_Tamacha posted this video on X and wrote- "What kind of people are there in this world…! By the way, let me tell you, if the TTE had seen it, he would have imposed a good fine…!" Till now, the post has received more than 2.5 lakh views and more than 2 thousand likes. More than 70 comments have also been made on the post.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "New leke jare honge or raste me hi use karna start kardiya."

Another user commented, "Haan, ye huee na baat, isake baad phain lagega ach vaala."

Another user commented, "One question arises: Can the devices that run on 230 volts operate with the power supply available in the railway? No. It seems like this was made for a reel."