'Is He Really Retired?' Netizens Ask As Kieron Pollard Smashes 7 Sixes In 8 Balls At Caribbean Premier League; Watch Video

Kieron Pollard, known for his ability to hit big sixes and power his teams in difficult situations, is making headlines for his recent power-striking performance at a Caribbean Premier League match against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Trinidad. He smashed seven sixes in just eight balls while completing his 50+ run mark. The 38-year-old scored 65 runs from just 29 balls with 2 fours and 8 sixes in total.

Pollard took a toll on SKNP bowlers, Navian Bidaisee and Waqar Salamkheil, during 15 to 17 overs. He hit both four sixes to each of the bowlers in his 90-run partnership with Pooran for the fourth wicket. Pollard completed his fifty in just 21 balls.

"I wouldn't say this is the form of my life. I've been here for 20 years or more. But it's a moment where I continue to just enjoy cricket at this stage and try to give the fans, my family, and the people close to me something to share. I obviously play each ball on its merit. You look at the situation of the game and the bowlers who are coming. We speak about this inside the dressing room. It's a game of chess and understanding what is needed. You don't get these things overnight," Pollard said in post post-match presentation.

Pollard Named As Man of the Match

Pollard was named as Man of the Match for his knock, as it helped his team, Trinbago Knight Riders, to win the match by 12 runs. Chasing 180 for the win, the Patriots could only manage 167/6 in 20 overs. Trinbago Knight Rider is co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Pollard Look Forard To Help Youngsters

Pollard added in post-match presentation, "I would have messed up a lot of games before that, but now, at this stage of my career, I just try to help the youngsters, and because I'm also doing some coaching, I have to show them what to do. You'll have to ask the opposition about my presence. But for me, it's more mental in terms of preparation, processes, and understanding what is needed. Over a period of time, I've just come to understand my game, and I play my game, not the opposition's."