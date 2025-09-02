Woman Stuck In Gurugram Traffic For More Than 6 Hours Hails Rapido Driver For Dropping Her Home Safely Amid Waterlogged Routes | x @DeepikaBhardwaj

Gurugram: Heavy rains have lashed Gurugram and Delhi NCR for the last couple of days. Several regions are waterlogged, which has affected daily commuters and traffic in the city. In a recent experience shared by a woman in Gurugram, she said that she was stuck in traffic for more than 6 hours while she was on her way home. But her Rapido driver stood tall with her and dropped her home safely. She took to her social media and lauds his generosity as he did not even ask for any extra money for getting stuck for hours.

Gone where the times when people used to help each other without expecting anything in return. Nowadays, people are so busy in their own lives that they do not even have time to look after someone who meets accident midway. But this Rapido driver proved that humanity is still there and stood true to his profession.

The woman booked a Rapido ride to go back to her home. Midway, she got stuck in the infamous Gurugram traffic. After grappling with the traffic for more than 6 hours, she reached home safely, all thanks to her Rapido driver. When she asked him how much extra she should pay. He simply told her that she can pay whatever she is willing to.

The caption of the post reads, "I want to thank ur driver partner, Mr. Suraj Maurya, from the bottom of my heart. He was with me for 6+ hours because of #GurgaonTraffic, but didn't complain at all. Dropped me home in these waters. Politely said Ma'am, pay whatever extra u want. ABSOLUTE GEM!!"

With heavy rainfall flooding large parts of Gurugram and bringing traffic to a standstill, authorities have urged corporate offices to let employees work from home and directed schools to shift to online classes as the city struggles with severe waterlogging.