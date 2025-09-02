 Dramatic Video: Massive Landslide Hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Under-Construction Building Collapses
An under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday after a massive landslide hit Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.

Tuesday, September 02, 2025
Shimla: A massive landslide struck the Anni area in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Tuesday. An under-construction building collapsed due to the landslide. No loss of life was reported. The dramatic visuals of the building collapse also surfaced online.

According to reports, the structure was located near the buildings that had collapsed due to landslides in 2023. The building that collapsed was vacant.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing incessant rainfall, cloudbursts, and flash floods over the past few days, causing heavy damage in the state. The road connectivity in the state has also been disrupted.

Visuals Of The Landslide:

The National Highways Authority of India on Tuesday deployed the Indian Army's Chinook helicopter to airlift its machinery necessary for restoration work on the National Highway 21 in Kullu.

The NHAI launched urgent restoration work on the Kiratpur-Pandoh-Kullu-Manali section of National Highway 21 on August 29.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Torul S Raveesh, the NHAI is currently working across multiple sections of the NH-21 to ensure rapid restoration work, reported ANI.

She informed that the NHAI is using air services to airlift the necessary machinery to points that currently lack connectivity. "NHAI is working across multiple sections to ensure rapid restoration, necessitating machinery at all points. This has led to the acquisition of air to enable the deployment of machinery at points currently lacking connectivity," Raveesh told the news agency.

Ten locations on the Kullu-Manali section had been "completely washed away" and five more had suffered partial damage due to "torrent rains and floods," disrupting the main highway link, NHAI said in a release.

