Bareilly Tragedy: 2 Men Electrocuted While Fixing Transformer Line In Rain; Shocking Video Surfaces | X/@Danishk77853628

Bareilly: In a tragic incident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, two men were electrocuted to death after coming into contact with a high-tension line while attempting to fix a faulty transformer during rainfall. The victims have been identified as Vijay Kashyap, 42, and Chandrasen, 35.

The incident occurred late at night and was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media, showing flames rising in the distance amid heavy rain.

Have a look at the clip here:

According to eyewitnesses, both men were trying to resolve an issue with the transformer line themselves when they accidentally touched a live wire. The electric current was so powerful that their bodies reportedly caught fire. Despite villagers rushing them to a nearby hospital, doctors declared both men dead on arrival.

Attempt to Fix Transformer Turns Fatal

Vijay and Chandrasen were not government employees or authorised technicians but were reportedly trying to help resolve a power supply issue in the locality. During the effort, and as rain continued to fall, they climbed up to fix the connection when they came into direct contact with a live wire.

Eyewitnesses said the electric shock was so intense that flames erupted from their bodies immediately. Others in the village rushed to the site and attempted to help, but by then, it was too late.

Viral Video Captures Horror Amid Rain

A disturbing video of the incident surfaced online soon after, drawing attention to the fatal mishap. In the clip, recorded from a distance, flames can be seen leaping into the night sky as rain pours down, illuminating what appears to be a massive electrical short-circuit.

So far, no official statement has been issued regarding any investigation into the matter. The lack of protective equipment, training, or safety oversight has raised concerns among local residents, although there is no confirmation yet of any police or administrative action.