Air India Delhi-Indore Flight Returns To Delhi After Mayday Call Over Engine Fire Alert

Air India | Representational Image

A major aviation-related incident has been averted as crew members of an Air India flight from Delhi to Indore spotted a fire alert shortly after the plane took off and returned to Delhi airport.

The incident reportedly took place on 31 August when Flight AI2913 landed safely back at Delhi airport with all passengers and crew unharmed after the crew received a fire indication for the right engine shortly after take-off.

In a statement, Air India said, "Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely."

"The crew had initially made a MAYDAY call to air traffic control, but later downgraded it to PAN-PAN to indicate urgency rather than an emergency. We confirm that the flight did not make an emergency landing at Delhi. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew is our top priority," the airline further said.