 Aviation Watchdog DGCA Grants Safety Clearance To Air India SATS Airport Services, First Ground Handling Company To Receive Approval
In a release, the DGCA said it has granted safety clearance to AISATS for the first time, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening SMS and enhancing regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 08:41 AM IST
New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday granted safety clearance to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS), making it the first ground handling company in the country to receive the approval.As part of efforts to strengthen Safety Management Systems (SMS), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced the framework to provide safety approval to ground handling firms in July.

With the granting of approval to AISATS, the regulator said, "India has become the second country after Malaysia in APAC region to implement such a comprehensive framework in alignment with ICAO guidance." APAC refers to Asia Pacific and ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The clearance has been issued under the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 4, Series X, Part II, it added.According to the regulator, ground handling is vital to aviation safety, and with increasing traffic, larger aircraft, faster turnarounds and multiple service providers, it has mandated safety clearance for all operators.

"AISATS received this clearance after a rigorous evaluation of its Safety Management System, risk controls, reporting mechanisms, training, and infrastructure, confirming full compliance with CAR provisions on ground handling and SMS implementation," the release said.The safety clearance document was handed over to AISATS at the regulator's headquarters in the national capital.

