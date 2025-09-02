From Umar Khalid To Sharel Imam: Know Charges Against All 8 Accused Who Have Been Jailed For Over 5 Years

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and seven others in the larger conspiracy case linked to the February 2020 Delhi riots. The bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur said the accused must remain in custody while trial proceedings continue. “All appeals are dismissed,”

The court’s order came after years of prolonged incarceration of the accused, many of whom have been in jail since 2020. Their lawyers had pressed for bail, arguing that delays in framing charges and starting the trial had denied them justice. Some bail applications have been pending since 2022.

Umar Khalid

The former JNU student leader has been accused of delivering provocative speeches and allegedly coordinating funding and logistics for protests. He has been charged under UAPA Sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 (terrorist acts, raising funds, conspiracy), along with IPC Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity), 302 (murder, read with conspiracy), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147–151 (rioting/unlawful assembly), and sections of the Arms Act.

Sharjeel Imam

Also from JNU, Imam faces charges for speeches allegedly encouraging road blockades and cutting off Delhi. He is booked under UAPA Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, along with IPC Sections 124A, 153A, 120B, 147–151, and other riot-related provisions.

Khalid Saifi

Associated with United Against Hate, Saifi is accused of arranging funds, facilitating meetings, and enabling protest logistics. He faces similar charges under UAPA 13, 16, 17, 18 and IPC 124A, 153A, 147–151, 120B, with additional allegations under the Arms Act.

Shifa-ur-Rehman

As president of the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia, Rehman is charged with mobilizing students, arranging money, and coordinating protest sites. His charges also include UAPA 13, 16, 17, 18 and IPC 124A, 153A, 147–151, 120B.

Meeran Haider

A Jamia student and RJD youth leader, Haider is accused of mobilizing crowds, instigating violence, and keeping links with other conspirators. He faces charges under UAPA 13, 16, 17, 18 and IPC 124A, 153A, 147–151, 120B.

Gulfisha Fatima

A student activist, Fatima is accused of leading protests in Seelampur and instigating women demonstrators. She has been charged under UAPA 13, 16, 17, 18 and IPC 124A, 153A, 147–151, 120B, similar to the other accused.

Ishrat Jahan

The former Congress councillor is charged with mobilizing crowds in Khureji Khas, delivering provocative speeches, and coordinating sit-ins. Her charges also include UAPA 13, 16, 17, 18, IPC 124A, 153A, 147–151, 120B, and riot-related provisions.

Asif Iqbal Tanha

A Jamia student, Tanha is accused of supplying SIM cards, assisting communication, and mobilizing protestors. He faces charges under UAPA 13, 16, 17, 18 and IPC 124A, 153A, 147–151, 120B, along with related riot provisions.

All eight have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They are alleged to be key conspirators behind the riots that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020, during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The violence in February 2020 left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured over three days of unrest. The riots erupted during protests against the CAA and NRC, which had already triggered nationwide demonstrations. Investigators claim the accused played a central role in organizing protests that spiraled into violent clashes.