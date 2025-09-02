End Of An Era: 171-Year-Old Registered Post Bows Out, Speed Post Takes Over

Indian Post |

Lucknow: For over a century and a half, the sight of a postman knocking at the door with a registered envelope carried weight. It meant a government order, a court notice, an appointment letter, or sometimes a long-awaited personal message. That chapter in India’s communication history has now formally closed.

The 171-year-old registered post service, introduced during the British period, has been discontinued from September 1. The postal department has merged it with Speed Post, which is faster, trackable, and considered more reliable but also more expensive.

Registered post was once synonymous with trust. It was the preferred mode for government departments, courts, banks, and even ordinary citizens who wanted assurance that their letters reached safely. A stamped acknowledgement slip, known as the AD card, gave senders peace of mind. In villages, a registered envelope was enough to draw a crowd, as it usually carried official communication.

But with the advent of digital platforms such as email, WhatsApp and instant messaging, the demand for registered post dwindled sharply. Officials say that in the last few years, its usage dropped to a fraction of what it once was, making its continuation unviable.

From now on, residents in Lucknow division will have access to Speed Post services at more than 250 post offices. Unlike the registered system, Speed Post rates vary by distance and weight.

Earlier, booking a registered letter cost Rs 17, plus Rs 5 for 20 grams, totalling Rs 22. In comparison, sending a letter weighing 20–50 grams up to 200 km by Speed Post now costs Rs 41.30. Longer distances and higher weights attract higher charges.

Postal officials admit the costs are higher, but insist the benefits outweigh the difference. Speed Post offers end-to-end tracking and guaranteed delivery timelines, features missing from the traditional registered system.

“This step has been taken for people’s convenience and to save time. The need today is for faster delivery, which is why registered post has been merged with Speed Post. The charges vary according to distance and weight,” said Sachin Choubey, Senior Superintendent of the Lucknow Postal Division.

Memories Fade into History

For many, the end of registered post is more than an administrative change. Retired government employees recall how their pension sanction letters came through registered envelopes. Lawyers and litigants remember relying on it for serving notices. For students in smaller towns, admission letters from universities often arrived by registered post, changing the course of their lives.

“It was not just a service, it was an assurance,” said a retired teacher in Lucknow, recalling how his first appointment letter in the 1970s reached him through registered post. “There was a sense of security in those brown envelopes.”

The postal department is betting on Speed Post to fill the vacuum. With digital transactions already replacing paperwork in many areas, the role of physical mail is shrinking. But for the millions who still rely on it for official communication, the shift means adjusting to higher costs in return for faster, traceable delivery.

As registered post quietly exits the scene after 171 years, it leaves behind a legacy of trust and reliability. What remains now is a service rebranded for a faster world, carrying with it both nostalgia and the promise of efficiency