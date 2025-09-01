UP Minister Sanjay Nishad Meets CM Yogi, Clarifies No Rift With BJP

Lucknow: Nishad Party chief and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, easing recent tensions over his earlier remarks about possibly ending ties with the BJP. The sudden meeting came at a time when Nishad’s warning—that if the BJP saw no benefit in the alliance, it was free to walk away—had sparked intense political speculation.

After the discussion, Nishad clarified that he has no dispute with the BJP as a whole and described the Chief Minister as a “guardian and guide.” He said his discontent was directed at certain local BJP leaders, whom he accused of creating divisions and sending “wrong signals” to society. Nishad added that such actions were damaging the party’s image and confusing supporters.

The minister stated that during the meeting he openly shared his concerns with the Chief Minister, who assured him that such issues would not recur and that all leaders would work together. Nishad expressed confidence that the matter had been resolved, noting that community participation and unity were crucial for political stability.

Reaffirming his commitment to the alliance, Nishad said his party stood firmly with the BJP and would continue to play its role. He also dismissed talk of a rift, stressing that political strength comes from discipline, unity, and problem-solving.

According to him, with clarity and cooperation, both governance and electoral success could be ensured.