 Drunk Lawyer Chants 'Har Har Mahadev' Mid-Air, Misbehaves With Crew On IndiGo Delhi-Kolkata Flight; Handed To Security
Drunk Lawyer Chants 'Har Har Mahadev' Mid-Air, Misbehaves With Crew On IndiGo Delhi-Kolkata Flight; Handed To Security

Drunk Lawyer Chants 'Har Har Mahadev' Mid-Air, Misbehaves With Crew On IndiGo Delhi-Kolkata Flight; Handed To Security

The incident occurred while the IndiGo flight 6E 6571 flying from Delhi to Kolkata on Monday, September 1, was delayed at the parking bay for over 30 minutes. The passenger, seated in 31D, allegedly misbehaved with the crew and disturbed others during the delay and after take-off.

AditiUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Drunk Lawyer Chants 'Har Har Mahadev' Mid-Air, Misbehaves With Crew On IndiGo Delhi-Kolkata Flight; Handed To Security | File Photo

New Delhi: A lawyer on board IndiGo flight 6E 6571 flying from Delhi to Kolkata on Monday, September 1, sparked chaos mid-air, after chanting “Har Har Mahadev” and asking co-passengers to join in, while reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The airline called him an "unruly passenger" and handed him over to security upon landing in Kolkata.

The incident occurred while the flight was delayed at the parking bay for over 30 minutes. The passenger, seated in 31D, allegedly misbehaved with the crew and disturbed others during the delay and after take-off.

IndiGo Files Complaint, Denounces Misconduct

In an official statement, IndiGo said, “We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on September 1, 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers.”

Have a look:

According to the airline, the passenger was carrying what appeared to be a soft drink bottle that allegedly contained liquor. When questioned, he reportedly consumed the drink quickly and made an objectionable remark at a crew member. The airline added that a formal complaint was lodged with the authorities, stating, “In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival.”

IndiGo reiterated its “zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct” and its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment.

Passenger Denies Claims, Files Counter-Complaint

The lawyer has denied consuming alcohol on board and claimed he only had a beer at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport prior to boarding, showing what he claimed was the purchase receipt. He said his greeting of “Har Har Mahadev” to the crew was not religious in intent and accused the airline staff of harassment and denial of services.

According to The Times of India, both the crew and the passenger have filed complaints. The matter remains under investigation as of now.

