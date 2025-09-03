Tesla's India Launch Faces Setback with Only 600 Orders, Far Below Expectations

Tesla's first showroom in India is located at Mumbai's BKC |

Tesla's highly anticipated entry into India has reportedly hit a roadblock, with the electric vehicle giant securing just over 600 orders since its mid-July launch, far below expectations.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla had aimed to utilise its full 2,500-car import quota for the year but now plans to ship only 350 to 500 vehicles, with the first batch arriving from Shanghai in September. Deliveries will be limited to Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram due to payment constraints and logistical challenges.

High import tariffs, pushing the Model Y’s price above Rs. 60 lakh ($68,000), have made it unaffordable for most Indian consumers, where EVs represent just 5 percent of car sales, the report states. Despite Tesla's brand appeal, its limited marketing and India's price-sensitive market have hindered progress.

Meanwhile, rival BYD has outperformed, selling over 1,200 Sealion 7 SUVs in 2025’s first half. Tesla is cautiously expanding, installing Superchargers in Mumbai and Delhi and planning a new center in South India by 2026.