Karnataka Shocker: Gram Panchayat President Shot Dead In Broad Daylight Over Old Rivalry – VIDEO

Left: Bhimanagouda Right: Assailants | X/@path2shah

Vijayapura: A chilling incident has come to light from Karnataka's Vijayapura. The Gram Panchayat president of Devaranimbargi village was shot dead on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Bhimanagouda Biradar.

According to local news channels, he was a close associate of Mahadev Sahukar Bairagonda, a prominent figure in the Bhima river region.

The incident occurred this morning when Bhimanagouda had come to a barbershop in Devaranimbargi village. At that time, a group of three to four masked individuals arrived and threw chili powder into the barber’s eyes. They then opened fire on Bhimanagouda and attacked him with a sword before fleeing the scene.

A video from the spot has surfaced, gunshots and screams can be heard outside the barbershop. Men can be seen coming out of the shop with pistols. The man recording the video is seen running away in panic after one of the assailants steps out and gestures with his weapon, asking people to leave the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Preliminary Probe Suggests Old Rivalry

At present, Bhimanagouda's body has been shifted to a private hospital in Vijayapura. Preliminary probe suggests that the shooting may have been carried out due to an old rivalry. Police have arrived at the spot, registered a case and have begun a detailed probe into the matter.

Reportedly, the assailants fired four rounds at Bhimanagouda Biradar while he was sitting on a chair inside the barbershop.

Police To Probe Gang War Angle

The police are investigating whether the murder was motivated by a gang war. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the area.