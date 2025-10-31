 Punjab Police Arrest 3 SFJ Operatives For Writing Pro-Khalistan Slogans On School Walls In Bathinda
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Police Arrest 3 SFJ Operatives For Writing Pro-Khalistan Slogans On School Walls In Bathinda

Punjab Police Arrest 3 SFJ Operatives For Writing Pro-Khalistan Slogans On School Walls In Bathinda

Punjab police on Friday claimed to have nabbed three operatives of the banned outfit "Sikhs for Justice'' (SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of schools in villages Bhissiana and Mananwala in Bathinda district.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Police arrest three SFJ operatives for painting pro-Khalistan slogans on Bathinda school walls | File Photo (Representational Image)

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Friday claimed to have nabbed three operatives of the banned outfit "Sikhs for Justice'' (SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of schools in villages Bhissiana and Mananwala in Bathinda district.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the New York-based SFJ - led by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannun - is designated as an unlawful outfit by the Indian Government.

Identities and Recoveries

Stating that those arrested have been identified as Navjot Singh alias Jota (24) and Gurpreet Singh (26), both residents of village Kaliaewala in Ferozepur; and Harjinder Singh, a resident of Mananwala in Bathinda, DGP Yadav said that the police has also recovered four mobile phones, one dongle device from their possession.

FPJ Shorts
'Agar Aapki Soch Achchi Nahi Hai...': Gauahar Khan Slams Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal For Calling Ashnoor Kaur 'Haathi'
'Agar Aapki Soch Achchi Nahi Hai...': Gauahar Khan Slams Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal For Calling Ashnoor Kaur 'Haathi'
Haryana News: 3 MDU Rohtak Employees Booked For Forcing Women Sanitation Workers To Photograph Sanitary Pads As Proof Of Menstruation
Haryana News: 3 MDU Rohtak Employees Booked For Forcing Women Sanitation Workers To Photograph Sanitary Pads As Proof Of Menstruation
Uttar Pradesh News: Former MP Naresh Agarwal Alleges Poor Hygiene And Negligence At Lucknow's SGPGI; Probe Ordered
Uttar Pradesh News: Former MP Naresh Agarwal Alleges Poor Hygiene And Negligence At Lucknow's SGPGI; Probe Ordered
Navi Mumbai Fraud: Panvel Police Arrest Couple From Pune For Duping Residents With Fake Discounted Grocery And Household Offers
Navi Mumbai Fraud: Panvel Police Arrest Couple From Pune For Duping Residents With Fake Discounted Grocery And Household Offers

Details of the Offence

Police said that pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on the walls of two schools - including a school at village Mananwala and P M Kendri Vidyalaya at village Bhissiana recently and the preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused painted inflammatory slogans aimed at inciting public unrest and promoting anti-national sentiments. Evidence indicates they were receiving foreign funding for these unlawful activities, DGP Yadav said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Sheeshmahal 2.0: BJP Alleges Arvind Kejriwal Allotted 'Luxurious 7-Star' Bungalow By Punjab Govt In...
article-image

Foreign Links and Funding

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bathinda Amneet Kondal said that during questioning, arrested accused persons revealed that they had written the slogans on the walls following the directions of foreign-based individual identified as Pawanpreet Singh alias Deep Chahal, who is close aide of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, in lieu of money.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana News: 3 MDU Rohtak Employees Booked For Forcing Women Sanitation Workers To Photograph...

Haryana News: 3 MDU Rohtak Employees Booked For Forcing Women Sanitation Workers To Photograph...

Uttar Pradesh News: Former MP Naresh Agarwal Alleges Poor Hygiene And Negligence At Lucknow's SGPGI;...

Uttar Pradesh News: Former MP Naresh Agarwal Alleges Poor Hygiene And Negligence At Lucknow's SGPGI;...

Uttar Pradesh News: Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari Temple Holds ₹350 Crore In Bank Deposits; Committee...

Uttar Pradesh News: Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari Temple Holds ₹350 Crore In Bank Deposits; Committee...

Punjab News: CBI Extends Judicial Custody Of DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In Bribery And...

Punjab News: CBI Extends Judicial Custody Of DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In Bribery And...

'Mera Parivar Aapka Aabhari Hai': Sanjay Raut's Unusual Reply To PM Modi Wishing Him Speedy Recovery

'Mera Parivar Aapka Aabhari Hai': Sanjay Raut's Unusual Reply To PM Modi Wishing Him Speedy Recovery