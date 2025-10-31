Punjab Police Arrest 3 SFJ Operatives For Writing Pro-Khalistan Slogans On School Walls In Bathinda

Punjab Police arrest three SFJ operatives for painting pro-Khalistan slogans on Bathinda school walls | File Photo (Representational Image)

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Friday claimed to have nabbed three operatives of the banned outfit "Sikhs for Justice'' (SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of schools in villages Bhissiana and Mananwala in Bathinda district.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the New York-based SFJ - led by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannun - is designated as an unlawful outfit by the Indian Government.

In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Bathinda, in a joint operation with @BathindaPolice apprehends three operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (#SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of schools in villages #Bhissiana and #Mananwala, backed by… — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 31, 2025

Identities and Recoveries

Stating that those arrested have been identified as Navjot Singh alias Jota (24) and Gurpreet Singh (26), both residents of village Kaliaewala in Ferozepur; and Harjinder Singh, a resident of Mananwala in Bathinda, DGP Yadav said that the police has also recovered four mobile phones, one dongle device from their possession.

Details of the Offence

Police said that pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on the walls of two schools - including a school at village Mananwala and P M Kendri Vidyalaya at village Bhissiana recently and the preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused painted inflammatory slogans aimed at inciting public unrest and promoting anti-national sentiments. Evidence indicates they were receiving foreign funding for these unlawful activities, DGP Yadav said.

Also Watch:

Foreign Links and Funding

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bathinda Amneet Kondal said that during questioning, arrested accused persons revealed that they had written the slogans on the walls following the directions of foreign-based individual identified as Pawanpreet Singh alias Deep Chahal, who is close aide of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, in lieu of money.