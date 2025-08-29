23-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Shot Dead By Brother-In-Law For Intervening In Fight With Husband In UP’s Kannauj

Ai-generated image | Grok

Kannauj: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, A newly married woman was shot dead by her brother-in-law, who then staged a theft to conceal the murder.

When the police arrived at the crime scene and investigated the theft angle, they found the case suspicious. Subsequently, they took the deceased's husband, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law into custody for interrogation, which revealed the truth.

According to the police, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, 27 August, a call was received on 112 reporting that unknown thieves had entered a house in Ranveerpur village, under Chhibramau police station and shot a woman dead.

The police immediately arrived at the scene, where the body of 23-year-old Nikki Shakya was found lying at the door of a room inside the house. The cupboard in the room was open, and clothes were scattered, suggesting a staged crime scene. The field unit and dog squad collected evidence from the scene.

During the investigation, the police discovered that the cash and jewellery in the house were untouched, which raised their suspicions.

Upon questioning Nikki's husband, Krishnakant, and her brother-in-law, Praveen, the police uncovered the truth. The two men revealed that a dispute had broken out between Krishnakant and Praveen. During the altercation, Praveen, who was under the influence of alcohol, began abusing Krishnakant. When Nikki intervened, Praveen shot her with an illegal .32 bore pistol. The bullet struck her temple, killing her instantly.

To mislead Nikki's parents and the police, Krishnakant, Praveen, and their sister-in-law, Rani, fabricated a story about thieves entering the house and shooting Nikki when she resisted the theft .Krishnakant and Nikki had married on 2 December 2024.

Based on a complaint filed by Nikki's parents, a case has been registered against Krishnakant, Praveen, and Rani, and all three have been arrested.