UP: Kannuaj man gives triple talaq to wife over dowry demands

Kannauj: A woman has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq after her family failed to meet his demands for dowry, in Kannauj's Chhibramau here, police said on Friday.

"A woman claimed that her husband gave her triple talaq. A case has been registered under relevant sections against the husband and six members of his family," Superintendent of Police, Amrendra Prasad Singh told ANI.

The victim, Shazia Bano alleged that her husband asked her for money to start a new business. "My husband asked me to give Rs 1 lakh for his business. He had beaten me up several times," she said.

Shazia's father Rahat Khan said that he could not afford to fulfil the demands of her daughter's in-laws.

"They demanded Rs 1 lakh, a bullet motorcycle and a gold chain. When I got to know about this, I clearly said that I am not able to give you that much money.

They started molesting her. So, I called her to come back to my home. Her husband came to our home and reiterated his demand," he said. "When I refused, he said he will not keep her with him and uttered "talaq talaq talaq".

He also threatened us not to report the case anywhere," he added. Parliament recently passed Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill,2019 that criminalises instant 'triple talaq'.