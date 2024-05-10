MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning For 8 Seats In 4th Phase To End On May 11

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The canvassing for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election is ending on Saturday.

Polling for 21 seats was held in three phases. Once the polling for eight seats is over in the fourth phase, voting for all the 29 seats will end.

All the constituencies, which are going to polls in the fourth phase, belong to the Malwa-Niwar region.

Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Dewas, Khandwa and Khargone are going to polls in this phase.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, most of the state leaders took control of the electioneering.

Chief Miniser Mohan Yadav, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and MPCC president Jitu Patwari led the campaigning of their respective parties from the front.

Because three seats are reserved for ST and two for SC candidates, the BJP and Congress deployed the leaders of these categories to campaign for the candidates of their respective parties.

In this election, the BJP as well as the Congress has worked hard for the 29 seats.

On the last day of campaigning, the leaders of both the parties are set to address public meetings.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said that as per the provision, the canvassing comes to an end before 48 hours of the voting. The outsiders will have to leave the poll bound parliamentary seats after the end of the campaigning.