MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM’s Roadshow On Last Day Of Campaigning

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani’s victory is almost certain as the Congress candidate pulled out of the poll race and no other contenders seem even close in the fight, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is still coming to the city seeking vote for the party candidate on the last day of campaigning.

“He is coming to appeal to people to vote in favour of the BJP so that a new record of victory margin is made,” said BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive said.

The roadshow will start from Badrinarayan Mandir in Narsingh Bazaar at 2:00 pm and will culminate at Sheetala Mata Bazaar after passing through Lodhi Pura, Itwariya Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Bajaj Khana Utensil Bazaar, Pipli Bazaar, Saraf and Shakkar Bazaar.

“BJP has been winning in Lok Sabha elections in Indore for nine consecutive times. This time, Indore has created history because Indore, which is the home town of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, has no Congress candidate in the fray and it is a big surprise that no independent candidate is taking support of Congress in the elections,” Ranadive said.

Congress is campaigning for NOTA in Indore as its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew from the poll and crossed over to the BJP.