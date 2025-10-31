PM Modi Wishes 'Speedy Recovery & Good Health' To Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut a speedy recovery in a post on X. Earlier in the day, Raut had announced on X that he would step away from public life for the next two months due to health issues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding to his post, PM Modi wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut ji.”

Raut’s break from public life is being seen as a major setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

In a statement addressed to party workers and supporters, Raut said his health had deteriorated unexpectedly and that doctors had advised him complete rest.

“You have always believed in me and loved me, but now there has been a serious deterioration in my health. Treatment is underway; I will come out of this soon,” Raut wrote.

Notably, Raut was hospitalised after feeling unwell a few days ago. His condition reportedly worsened since then, prompting his decision to take a break from active politics.

Appealing to his supporters, Raut urged them to continue their faith in him during this difficult period.

“As per medical advice, I have been restricted from going out and mingling with crowds. There is no way around it. I am sure I will recover well and come to meet you in the new year. May your love and blessings remain,” he wrote, signing off with his trademark “Jai Maharashtra!”