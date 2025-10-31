 PM Modi Wishes 'Speedy Recovery & Good Health' To Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Wishes 'Speedy Recovery & Good Health' To Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut

PM Modi Wishes 'Speedy Recovery & Good Health' To Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut

In a statement addressed to party workers and supporters, Raut said his health had deteriorated unexpectedly and that doctors had advised him complete rest.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut a speedy recovery in a post on X. Earlier in the day, Raut had announced on X that he would step away from public life for the next two months due to health issues.

Responding to his post, PM Modi wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut ji.”

Raut’s break from public life is being seen as a major setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

In a statement addressed to party workers and supporters, Raut said his health had deteriorated unexpectedly and that doctors had advised him complete rest.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar News: Contaminated Water Found In Municipal Commissioner’s Cabin; Former Mayor Demands Inquiry
Mira-Bhayandar News: Contaminated Water Found In Municipal Commissioner’s Cabin; Former Mayor Demands Inquiry
Naagin 7 First Look To Be Unveiled On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Fans Get Super Excited
Naagin 7 First Look To Be Unveiled On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Fans Get Super Excited
Navi Mumbai News: Sarasole Residents Raise Concern Over Neglected Ganesh Ramlila Ground; NMMC Orders Immediate Restoration
Navi Mumbai News: Sarasole Residents Raise Concern Over Neglected Ganesh Ramlila Ground; NMMC Orders Immediate Restoration
'Ye Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota': Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes As Shivam Dube's 37-Match Unbeaten Streak Ends After Australia Beats India By 4 Wickets
'Ye Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota': Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes As Shivam Dube's 37-Match Unbeaten Streak Ends After Australia Beats India By 4 Wickets
Read Also
Major Setback For Thackeray Camp Ahead Of BMC Polls! Sanjay Raut Takes Two-Month Break From Public...
article-image

“You have always believed in me and loved me, but now there has been a serious deterioration in my health. Treatment is underway; I will come out of this soon,” Raut wrote.

Notably, Raut was hospitalised after feeling unwell a few days ago. His condition reportedly worsened since then, prompting his decision to take a break from active politics.

Appealing to his supporters, Raut urged them to continue their faith in him during this difficult period.

“As per medical advice, I have been restricted from going out and mingling with crowds. There is no way around it. I am sure I will recover well and come to meet you in the new year. May your love and blessings remain,” he wrote, signing off with his trademark “Jai Maharashtra!”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 31, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 31, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

PM Modi Wishes 'Speedy Recovery & Good Health' To Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut

PM Modi Wishes 'Speedy Recovery & Good Health' To Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut

VIDEO: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Demands Inclusion Of Caste Column In State Industrial Register, Slams...

VIDEO: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Demands Inclusion Of Caste Column In State Industrial Register, Slams...

Sheeshmahal 2.0: BJP Alleges Arvind Kejriwal Allotted 'Luxurious 7-Star' Bungalow By Punjab Govt In...

Sheeshmahal 2.0: BJP Alleges Arvind Kejriwal Allotted 'Luxurious 7-Star' Bungalow By Punjab Govt In...

Andhra Pradesh Court Sentences Five To Death In 2015 Chittoor Mayor Murder Case

Andhra Pradesh Court Sentences Five To Death In 2015 Chittoor Mayor Murder Case