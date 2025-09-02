Poll Authorities Issue Show Cause Notice To Congress Leader Pawan Khera Over Dual Voter ID

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera | X @Pawankhera

The District Election Office of New Delhi District on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for registering himself on the Electoral Roll of more than one constituency.

The copy of the notice sent by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to Pawan Khera, which was posted by the social media handle of the District Election Office, New Delhi District, states that the ERO was informed that the Congress leader's name is registered on the electoral roll of more than one constituency: one at an address in Kaka Nagar, and another in Nizamuddin East, Jungpura.

The ERO further stated in the notice that being registered on the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of the People Act 1950.

The ERO asked Pawan Khera for an explanation as to why action should not be taken against him for violating the Act.

Pawan Khera has been asked to submit his response by 11 am on Monday, 8 September.