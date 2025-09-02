Congress Leader Pawan Khera Slams Election Commission After Notice On Two Voter IDs

Congress Leader Pawan Khera | ANI

New Delhi: Hours after the Election Commission (EC) dashed off a notice to Pawan Khera over possession of two EPIC cards and sought clarification over his registration as a voter in two constituencies of Delhi, the senior Congress spokesperson, taking a jibe at the poll panel said, “Yet another confirmation of how the Election Commission functions to support the ruling regime.”

Taking it to X, Khera said, “District Election Office, New Delhi District has issued me a notice. Yet another confirmation of how the Election Commission functions to support the ruling regime. While our complaints of 'Vote Chori' are disregarded, the EC rushes to act against Opposition members. Why did the @ECISVEEP not issue a single notice to the 1,00,000 fake voters of Mahadevapura constituency, that were exposed by Rahul Gandhi? We will not stop exposing the EC’s wrongdoings in the Bihar SIR and other election processes.”

Earlier in the day, the notice issued by the New Delhi Electoral Officer shared the two voter ID cards in the name of Pawan Khera and stated, “Notice to Shri Pawan Khera for getting himself registered in the Electoral Roll of more than one constituency.”

The notice follows disclosure of Pawan Khera’s two voter IDs from two different constituencies – New Delhi and Jangpura Assembly seats.

Khera, the party’s media and publicity department head, responded to the revelations earlier in the day, saying that this was vindication of their ‘vote chori’ charge and also highlights the "systemic failure of the poll panel in preparing the electoral rolls."

Earlier in the day, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared photographs of the voter list from the two given Assembly constituencies and claimed that the Congress leader holds two active EPIC numbers.

Notably, Khera has been at the forefront of the party’s campaign against alleged voter fraud and voter list revision.

Khera, speaking to IANS earlier, refuted the charges and said, “This is exactly what we’ve been raising. I shifted from that region in 2016, yet my name was never deleted. The roll has been revised 4–5 times since then. If you go and check, you’ll see, it’s been 9 years since I shifted. This exposes how BLOs (Booth Level Officers) function during roll revision.

"Whether the question is raised by Anurag Thakur, Amit Malviya, or the Congress party, everything points to the Election Commission and the way it functions. That’s why the Congress is demanding transparency: Varanasi’s machine-readable voter list, Maharashtra’s booth-wise CCTV footage, we’re not getting any of these. That’s why we call it vote theft.”

