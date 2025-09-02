 Bihar Elections 2025: In Presence Of Cops, Tejashwi Yadav Makes Dance Reels With Boys At Patna Marine Drive, Receives Backlash
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, was seen dancing and making reels on the recently opened Marine Drive Expressway in Patna. He was seen learning trending dance steps from young reel makers and was also seen grooving to Hrithik Roshan's infamous steps. As soon as the video went viral on social media, it received backlash.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Bihar Elections 2025: In Presence Of Cops, Tejashwi Yadav Makes Dance Reels With Boys At Patna Marine Drive, Receives Backlash | X @RohiniAcharya2

Patna, Bihar: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, was seen dancing and making reels on the recently opened Marine Drive Expressway in Patna. He was seen learning trending dance steps from young reel makers and was also seen grooving on Hrithik Roshan's infamous steps. As soon as the video went viral on social media, it received backlash from netizens for creating dance reels with the upcoming Bihar Elections 2025 just around the corner.

Daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav and sister of Tejashwi Yadav, Rohini Acharya took to her social media handle on X to share the video of the 'masti time' of her brother. The video showed Tejashwi Yadav dancing along with young dancers on a Bhojpuri dance number. He is learning the trending hook steps and was almost seen twerking at one point in the clip.

WATCH VIDEO:

The caption of the tweet reads, "Dil toh baccha hain ji... masti time @ Marine Drive Patna." Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was also tagged in the post as Tejashwi Yadav mentioned him in the video while dancing. He was also seen doing Roshan's iconic dance steps on 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena'.

Rohini Acharya shared more videos of Tejashwi Yadav dancing at the Marine Drive in Patna in the presence of cops.

Another video showed Tejashwi Yadav walking with his nephew and another group of young boys, cheering for him.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "It is not appropriate for such videos to surface during election time. Have you seen any 'fun time' video of Prashant? The dignity of a leader should be maintained."

Another user wrote, "Tejasvi ji, while undergoing training for their main job after the elections, this is their future"

Another user wrote, "If everyone can just stop their car on the road like this to make reels, then. The police will be with them. Always doing and saying illegal things, dil toh baccha hain, jee. Is Marine Drive for making reels in the middle of the road or what?"

