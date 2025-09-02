 Kedarnath: Several Vehicles Damaged As Shuttle Parking At Sonprayag Caves In Due To Landslide
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKedarnath: Several Vehicles Damaged As Shuttle Parking At Sonprayag Caves In Due To Landslide

Kedarnath: Several Vehicles Damaged As Shuttle Parking At Sonprayag Caves In Due To Landslide

Several vehicles parked at the facility were partially buried under debris, while others were left precariously hanging over the roadside.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
article-image

A significant landslide has severely damaged the main shuttle car park at Sonprayag on the route to Kedarnath shrine, following torrential rainfall that has disrupted normal life across Rudraprayag district.

The landslide struck the Sonprayag-Gaurikund route, a crucial pathway for pilgrims visiting the revered Kedarnath temple. A substantial portion of the shuttle parking facility was caught in the landslide, causing extensive damage to the infrastructure.

Several vehicles parked at the facility were partially buried under debris, while others were left precariously hanging over the roadside. However, in a fortunate turn of events, all individuals present at the parking area during the incident were evacuated in time, preventing any major casualties.

Sonprayag police responded swiftly to the emergency, immediately cordoning off the entire affected area upon recognising the severity of the situation. Authorities have issued strict advisories for both locals and tourists to stay away from the hazardous zone.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: 2 Aides Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Nabbed With 5 Pistols, 10 Magazines
Punjab News: 2 Aides Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Nabbed With 5 Pistols, 10 Magazines
Punjab News: Rape-Accused AAP MLA Pathanmajra Flees From Police Custody
Punjab News: Rape-Accused AAP MLA Pathanmajra Flees From Police Custody
UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video
UFC: Street-Fighting Streamer Throws Up In Cage After Colby Covington's Vicious Body Shots; Video
Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Chief Anmol Sagar Transfers 74 Employees After Complaints Of Inefficiency
Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Chief Anmol Sagar Transfers 74 Employees After Complaints Of Inefficiency
Read Also
Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Today Due To Unsafe Tracks & Adverse Weather Conditions
article-image

Police and administrative officers rushed to the scene, coordinating debris clearance operations and the safe extraction of trapped vehicles using JCB excavators. The rescue operation has been ongoing as authorities work to restore normalcy to the area.

The incident has occurred during peak pilgrimage season, when thousands of devotees and tourists are present in the region for the Char Dham Yatra. The Sonprayag shuttle parking serves as the primary hub for pilgrims travelling from Sonprayag to Gaurikund.

The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended until 5 September due to adverse weather conditions, leaving many pilgrims stranded in hotels across Sonprayag. The landslide has further complicated travel arrangements, with tourist vehicles now being relocated from the damaged parking facility, potentially affecting future pilgrimage logistics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: 2 Aides Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Nabbed With 5 Pistols, 10 Magazines

Punjab News: 2 Aides Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Nabbed With 5 Pistols, 10 Magazines

Punjab News: Rape-Accused AAP MLA Pathanmajra Flees From Police Custody

Punjab News: Rape-Accused AAP MLA Pathanmajra Flees From Police Custody

Congress Leader Pawan Khera Slams Election Commission After Notice On Two Voter IDs

Congress Leader Pawan Khera Slams Election Commission After Notice On Two Voter IDs

Kedarnath: Several Vehicles Damaged As Shuttle Parking At Sonprayag Caves In Due To Landslide

Kedarnath: Several Vehicles Damaged As Shuttle Parking At Sonprayag Caves In Due To Landslide

From Umar Khalid To Sharel Imam: Know Charges Against All 8 Accused Who Have Been Jailed For Over 5...

From Umar Khalid To Sharel Imam: Know Charges Against All 8 Accused Who Have Been Jailed For Over 5...