Kedarnath: Several Vehicles Damaged As Shuttle Parking At Sonprayag Caves In Due To Landslide

A significant landslide has severely damaged the main shuttle car park at Sonprayag on the route to Kedarnath shrine, following torrential rainfall that has disrupted normal life across Rudraprayag district.

The landslide struck the Sonprayag-Gaurikund route, a crucial pathway for pilgrims visiting the revered Kedarnath temple. A substantial portion of the shuttle parking facility was caught in the landslide, causing extensive damage to the infrastructure.

Several vehicles parked at the facility were partially buried under debris, while others were left precariously hanging over the roadside. However, in a fortunate turn of events, all individuals present at the parking area during the incident were evacuated in time, preventing any major casualties.

Sonprayag police responded swiftly to the emergency, immediately cordoning off the entire affected area upon recognising the severity of the situation. Authorities have issued strict advisories for both locals and tourists to stay away from the hazardous zone.

Police and administrative officers rushed to the scene, coordinating debris clearance operations and the safe extraction of trapped vehicles using JCB excavators. The rescue operation has been ongoing as authorities work to restore normalcy to the area.

The incident has occurred during peak pilgrimage season, when thousands of devotees and tourists are present in the region for the Char Dham Yatra. The Sonprayag shuttle parking serves as the primary hub for pilgrims travelling from Sonprayag to Gaurikund.

The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended until 5 September due to adverse weather conditions, leaving many pilgrims stranded in hotels across Sonprayag. The landslide has further complicated travel arrangements, with tourist vehicles now being relocated from the damaged parking facility, potentially affecting future pilgrimage logistics.