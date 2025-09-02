 'All AAP MPs & MLAs To Donate 1-Month Salary For Punjab Flood Relief': Arvind Kejriwal - VIDEO
'All AAP MPs & MLAs To Donate 1-Month Salary For Punjab Flood Relief': Arvind Kejriwal - VIDEO

More than 29 people have died and 1,044 villages have been affected between 1 August and 1 September, as Punjab reels from the “worst floods in recent history”.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Arvind Kejriwal | Aam Aadmi Party YT

New Delhi: Amid the devastating floods in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that all party MPs and MLAs will donate one month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The contribution is meant to support flood relief efforts in the state.

"Punjab has always stood tall in the face of any crisis faced by the nation. Today, Punjab itself is in crisis. I appeal to all my fellow countrymen to extend every possible help to the people of Punjab in this difficult time,” Kejriwal said in a video message shared on X.

"All Members of Parliament and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party are donating one month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Let us all come together and help Punjab overcome this terrible tragedy," he added.

In this time of crisis, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government and the AAP party organisation are standing like a rock with the people," he added.

More than 29 people have died and 1,044 villages have been affected between 1 August and 1 September, as Punjab reels from the “worst floods in recent history”. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warned that the situation could worsen in the coming days. He also described the situation as the “worst floods in recent history.”

The NDRF, Army, BSF and district authorities have so far rescued 14,936 people from flood-affected areas.

article-image

PM Modi Calls CM Mann

Prime Minister Modi on Monday called CM Mann on Monday evening to take stock of the situation and assured him of all help and support to the state. CM Bhagwant Mann visited the flood-hit areas in Hoshiarpur and assured every effort will be made to bail people out in this hour of crisis. 

