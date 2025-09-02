Punjab Floods: 29 Dead, 1,300 Villages Affected; CM Bhagwant Mann Says Calamity May Worsen - Latest Developments

Visuals show stranded people being rescued by boat. | ANI

Chandigarh: More than 29 people have died and 1,044 villages have been affected between 1 August and 1 September, as Punjab reels from the “worst floods in recent history”. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warned that the situation could worsen in the coming days. He also described the situation as the “worst floods in recent history.”

The NDRF, Army, BSF and district authorities have so far rescued 14,936 people from flood-affected areas.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday called CM Mann on Monday evening to take stock of the situation and assured him of all help and support to the state. CM Bhagwant Mann visited the flood-hit areas in Hoshiarpur and said every effort will be made to bail people out in this hour of crisis.

At least 1,300 villages across the state are submerged, with 6,582 people shifted to 122 relief camps, according to India Today.

Worst Affected Districts

Districts which are worst affected from the calamity are: Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

Visuals show stranded people being rescued by boat.



Heavy rainfall in the hill states has caused the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, to overflow. In some regions, the Ravi has expanded to over ten times its usual width, inundating homes, submerging vast areas of farmland, and forcing thousands of families to flee.

In flood-affected Ajnala, drones are being deployed to supply water, milk powder, and dry rations to isolated villages.

Schools Directed To Remain Shut

In view of the crisis, the Punjab government on Monday announced closure of all colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes till September 3.

"Due to continuous heavy rainfall across Punjab since last night, all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will also remain closed till 3rd September 2025 with immediate effect. The responsibility for the well-being of students residing in hostels lies with the respective administrations. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities," Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said in his X post.