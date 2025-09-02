 'Standing Strong With My People': Shubman Gill Shares Message Of Support For Devastation Caused By Floods In Punjab
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Standing Strong With My People': Shubman Gill Shares Message Of Support For Devastation Caused By Floods In Punjab

'Standing Strong With My People': Shubman Gill Shares Message Of Support For Devastation Caused By Floods In Punjab

Pathankot, Firozpur, and seven other districts in Punjab have been reeling under floods for the past week

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
article-image

Team India Test skipper Shubman Gill has reacted to the devastation caused by rain, expressing his sympathy and praying for those affected. The player who hails from Punjab took to X to express his concern. He posted a message which said, “Heartbroken to see my Punjab devastated by floods. Punjab will always be stronger than any adversity, and we’ll rise up from this. My prayers are with all affected families. Standing strong with my people,"

Read Also
Asia Cup 2025 India Squad: Shubman Gill Named Vice Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Returns, No Place For...
article-image

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh also prayed for the safety of people affected by the Punjab floods. Yuvraj in his message on X wrote," Punjab is facing a difficult time with severe floods affecting many districts. Prayers for the safety of everyone impacted and gratitude to those on the ground providing relief"

Read Also
Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing
article-image

Harbhajan, on the other hand, wrote: “Waheguru Meher Kare punjab te. Baksho baba ji.”. According to ANI report, Harbhajan Singh will provide 10 boats on Tuesday to fasten the rescue work in the flood-affected areas in Punjab, while his wife and Bollywood actress Geeta Basra and her co-star Raj Kundra lend a helping hand in the flood-affected area Ajnala in Amritsar.

Punjab floods update

FPJ Shorts
'Standing Strong With My People': Shubman Gill Shares Message Of Support For Devastation Caused By Floods In Punjab
'Standing Strong With My People': Shubman Gill Shares Message Of Support For Devastation Caused By Floods In Punjab
Who Is Laurent Freixe? Nestlé CEO Sacked Over Undisclosed Relationship With Subordinate
Who Is Laurent Freixe? Nestlé CEO Sacked Over Undisclosed Relationship With Subordinate
NHPC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 248 Non-Executive Posts Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
NHPC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 248 Non-Executive Posts Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
'Won't Leave Mumbai Even If I Die', Manoj Jarange-Patil Dares CM Fadnavis, Says 'Don't Even Think Of Lathi-Charging'
'Won't Leave Mumbai Even If I Die', Manoj Jarange-Patil Dares CM Fadnavis, Says 'Don't Even Think Of Lathi-Charging'

According to India Today report, Over 1,300 villages across Punjab are submerged, with 6,582 people shifted to 122 relief camps. Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar are among the worst-hit districts.

The NDRF, Army, BSF and district authorities have so far rescued 14,936 people from inundated areas. Drones are being deployed to deliver water, milk powder and dry rations to villages cut off due to flooding in Ajnala.

The Punjab government on Monday announced closure of all colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes till September 3 in the wake of continuous rainfall across the state. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited the flood-hit areas in Hoshiarpur and said every effort will be made to bail people out in this hour of crisis. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Standing Strong With My People': Shubman Gill Shares Message Of Support For Devastation Caused By...

'Standing Strong With My People': Shubman Gill Shares Message Of Support For Devastation Caused By...

WWE RAW: Becky Lynch Repeatedly Slaps CM Punk, Calls Him 'Poster Child For Apathy'; Video

WWE RAW: Becky Lynch Repeatedly Slaps CM Punk, Calls Him 'Poster Child For Apathy'; Video

'I Don't Set Up Hookah In Someone's Room': Old Video Of Irfan Pathan’s Sly Dig At MS Dhoni Goes...

'I Don't Set Up Hookah In Someone's Room': Old Video Of Irfan Pathan’s Sly Dig At MS Dhoni Goes...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Moved to Tears After 15-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Moved to Tears After 15-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival...

US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology

US Open 2025: Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Who Stole Kamil Majchzrak's Cap From Kid Issues Apology