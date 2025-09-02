'Standing Strong With My People': Shubman Gill Shares Message Of Support For Devastation Caused By Floods In Punjab

Team India Test skipper Shubman Gill has reacted to the devastation caused by rain, expressing his sympathy and praying for those affected. The player who hails from Punjab took to X to express his concern. He posted a message which said, “Heartbroken to see my Punjab devastated by floods. Punjab will always be stronger than any adversity, and we’ll rise up from this. My prayers are with all affected families. Standing strong with my people,"

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh also prayed for the safety of people affected by the Punjab floods. Yuvraj in his message on X wrote," Punjab is facing a difficult time with severe floods affecting many districts. Prayers for the safety of everyone impacted and gratitude to those on the ground providing relief"

Harbhajan, on the other hand, wrote: “Waheguru Meher Kare punjab te. Baksho baba ji.”. According to ANI report, Harbhajan Singh will provide 10 boats on Tuesday to fasten the rescue work in the flood-affected areas in Punjab, while his wife and Bollywood actress Geeta Basra and her co-star Raj Kundra lend a helping hand in the flood-affected area Ajnala in Amritsar.

Punjab floods update

According to India Today report, Over 1,300 villages across Punjab are submerged, with 6,582 people shifted to 122 relief camps. Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar are among the worst-hit districts.

The NDRF, Army, BSF and district authorities have so far rescued 14,936 people from inundated areas. Drones are being deployed to deliver water, milk powder and dry rations to villages cut off due to flooding in Ajnala.

The Punjab government on Monday announced closure of all colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes till September 3 in the wake of continuous rainfall across the state. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited the flood-hit areas in Hoshiarpur and said every effort will be made to bail people out in this hour of crisis.