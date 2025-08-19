Asia Cup 2025 India Squad: Shubman Gill Named Vice Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Returns, No Place For Shreyas Iyer & Yashasvi Jaiswal

Agarkar on not picking Jaiswal and Iyer

Agarkar on Jaiswal: "It's unfortunate. With what Abhishek has done over the last year or so, plus he give us a bowling option is required. One of these guys was always going to miss out.

Agarkar on Shreyas: "Again no fault of his. Got to tell me who he can replace? At the moment, will have to wait for his chance."

stand-by players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma,Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy. Arshdeep Singh., Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana

Devajit Saikia Joins Suryakumar Yadav & Ajit Agarkar For selecting team for Asia Cup 2025

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia reaches the venue

Credit: Haridev Pushparaj

Press conference yet to start as BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia yet to reach the Cricket Centre

India has not played any T20I since February, and this will mark the first selection in the shortest format since the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The selection committee will only be picking a 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2025, and not 17. Unlike ICC events, you can pick a 17-memeber squad for Asia Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav arrives at BCCI headquarters

Will BCCI Postponed squad announcement after heavy rains?

In the latest update, the squad announcement is likely to be postponed due to continues rain . Rain has been pouring in Mumbai since morning, which could hamper the squad announcement. The continuous rain will now cause a lot of issues for people travelling to the venue.

Which teams have announced their squad so far?

Pakistan are the only team to have named their final squad for Asia Cup 2025. Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have named a list of probables.

Pakistan's Squad for Asia Cup:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Afghanistan's preliminary squad for Asia Cup:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad.

Bangladesh preliminary squad for Asia Cup:

Litton Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Saif Hassan.

The selection committee faces a tough task of finalising the 15 (or 17) players for the Asia Cup 2025. They have plenty of headaches when it comes to player selectio,n which means a deserving candidate could face disappointment. Focus will be on Shreyas Iyer, who hasn’t played T20Is for some time now but had a wonderful IPL where he not only guided PBKS to a runners-up finish but also scored 604 runs