Sportvot x FPJ: 36th Sub Junior (Girls/Boys) Rajya Ajinkyapadh Niavd Chachni Spardha Delivers Thrilling Matches

Representative Image |

The 36th Sub Junior (Girls/Boys) Rajya Ajinkyapadh Niavd Chachni Spardha 2025/2026 continued to showcase thrilling Kabaddi action in Belawadi, Pune, as young athletes displayed exceptional energy, teamwork, and determination on the mat.

The day began with a nail-biting encounter where Latur edged past Mumbai Upanagar (W) with a narrow 51–49victory, setting the tone for an intense day of competition. Nanded then delivered a dominant performance, overpowering Sindhudurg 79–29 in a one-sided match. Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar triumphed over Mumbai City (E)with a hard-fought 40–34 win, displaying remarkable defensive discipline.

In another commanding display, Nandurbar continued their impressive run, defeating Mumbai Shahr Paschim 53–29. The fifth match witnessed a closely fought battle as Thane Gramin narrowly overcame Osmanabad 36–33 in a gripping finish. Wrapping up the day, Nandurbar once again showcased their strength, securing a solid 29–22 win over Sangli.

The ongoing championship has become a true celebration of Maharashtra’s emerging Kabaddi talent, with every district team putting forth spirited performances and keeping the competition alive with high-intensity matches.