IND vs AUS T20I: 5 Takeaways From India's 2-1 Series Win As Gambhir Maintains Unbeaten Record

India continued their T20 dominance with yet another series win under coach Gautam Gambhir. Suryakumar Yadav and Co were leading 2-1 heading into the IND vs AUS 5th t20I before the match was called off midway due to rain.

The Men in Blue are yet to suffer defeat in a T20I series since Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav took charge. With the T20 World Cup 2026 less than 3 months away, here's a look at 5 major takeaways from the IND vs AUS T20I series.

1. India's spin it to win it strategy

The T20 World Cup will be played on home grounds where spin will play a massive factor. India seem to be heading towards a three-spinner strategy. Suryakumar Yadav played 3 spinners in all 5 games, eventually helping themselves to a 2-1 series win.

Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel featured in all 5 games, while Kuldeep Yadav was replaced by Washington Sundar later in the tour. The spin quartet accounted for 12 of the 22 wickets this series by Indian bowlers.

2. Abhishek Sharma's stunning run of form

Abhishek Sharma has become India's Mr Dependable in T20Is. After a dream run in the Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek continued his good run in the IND vs AUS T20Is. The left-hander was the player of the series, top scoring with 163 runs at a stunning strike rate of 161.39. Much of India's batting template relies on Abhishek providing India with the quick starts.

3. Shivam Dube comes of age

India lost Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy to injury. Shivam Dube ensured the absence of a seam bowling all rounder was not felt dearly with a good bowling performance. The CSK all-rounder had only one hit out with the bat, while pitched in with 3 wickets, at a average of 21.

4. India's wicketkeeping conundrum

India's wicketkeeper spot is one to zero in. Shubman Gill's return meant Sanju Samson was pushed down the order for Asia Cup 2025. He was dropped and Jitesh Sharma came in India's two wins on this tour. Jitesh played a crucial role in the win at Hobart, but missed an opportunity in Gold Coast.

5. Shubman Gill dilemma

Shubman Gill returned to the side for the Asia Cup as vice-captain, breaking a successful opening combination of Sharma and Sanju Samson. Gill showed signs of form this season, but isn't as aggressive as the other two, making an awkward fit at the top of the order. The ripple effect has also created a wicketkeeping conundrum, which Gambhir will be keen to fix.