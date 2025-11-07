Regional Equestrian League: ARC Riders Qualify At Junior National Equestrian Championship 2025

File pic of ARC Rider, Inaara Luthria |

Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) recently concluded the Regional Equestrian League (REL) and Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC). Arya Chandorkar, Taarini Lodha, Shaan Bharwani, and Inaara Luthria successfully qualified for the next stage of the REL JNEC 2025.

The event, held under the aegis of Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) was hosted at the All Weather Arena which is located centrally within the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The competition was judged by Col. Sudhir Singh Ahlawat and Dr. K.C.S Reddy

Riders participated in multiple categories of Show jumping and Dressage Discipline. In the Show Jumping (Children I Category), Shaan Bharwani astride Wildfire delivered a flawless round, finishing clear in 61.97 seconds, setting a strong tone for the category. Kabir Dutta on Adonis completed his round with 1 penalty in 73.42 seconds, while Stasya Pandya riding Jisamer finished with 2 penalties and a time of 80.35 seconds.

In Dressage (Junior Category), Inaara Luthria astride Dasha Deluxe, scored 68.750%. The Show Jumping (Junior Category) saw Arya Chandorkar astride Grace D Z complete his round in 50.75 seconds, incurring 1 penalty. In Dressage (Children I Category), Taarini Lodha riding Belvedere delivered a graceful performance, securing a commendable 65.368%.