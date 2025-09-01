Punjab Floods Fury: 29 Human Lives Lost Since August 1, 3 Persons Missing

NDRF rescue people using a boat as the water level of river Satluj rises in Phillaur on Monday. | ANI

Chandigarh: Punjab revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Monday said that while the state has witnessed widespread devastation due to incessant rains and floods, affecting almost the entire state, the government has been working round-the-clock to provide immediate relief to the affected citizens.

The Cabinet minister said that the flood situation has resulted in loss of 29 human lives across 12 districts from August 1 to September 1, 2025; they included six in Pathankot, three each in Ropar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Mansa, Amritsar and Barnala and one each in Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Patiala, SAS Nagar and Sangrur. Besides this, three persons remain missing from Pathankot district.

He said that a total of 15,688 persons have been evacuated so far. Major evacuations were reported from Gurdaspur with 5,549 people, Ferozepur with 3,321, Fazilka with 2,049, Pathankot with 1,139, Amritsar with 1,700 and Hoshiarpur with 1,052.

Mundian said that relief and rehabilitation efforts are in full swing with 129 camps established across Punjab to provide immediate shelter to displaced families.

He said that a total of 1,044 villages across 12 districts have been hit affecting a total 2,56,107 people in different districts of Punjab till date.

The revenue minister said while the NDRF has deployed 20 teams across Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Bathinda, the Air Force, Navy and Army have deployed 10 columns with 8 on standby, along with 2 engineer columns. Besides this, around 35 helicopters of the Indian Air Force and Indian Army have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

BSF units are deployed on the ground providing additional support. For rescue operations, a total of 114 boats have been deployed, along with 1 state helicopter to support evacuation and relief efforts, he said and added that the floods have caused extensive damage to agricultural land with a total crop area of 94061 hectares in the state.