Punjab Govt Announces Closure Of Colleges & Universities Till Sept 3 Amid Heavy Rainfall, Floods

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday announced closure of all colleges, universities and polytechnic institutes till September 3 in the wake of incessant rainfall across the state.

"Due to continuous heavy rainfall across Punjab since last night, all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will also remain closed till 3rd September 2025 with immediate effect.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains

"The responsibility for the well-being of students residing in hostels lies with the respective administrations. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities," Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in a post on X.

The state government on Sunday had extended the closure of all schools till September 3 in the wake of prevailing flood-situation in the state.

Earlier, the government had declared holidays in all schools from August 27 till 30.

Several districts in Punjab have been witnessing rainfall since Sunday night.

Punjab is witnessing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

