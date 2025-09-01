'Touched Private Parts..Want To See You As Wife', 50-Yr-Old Aligarh School Principal Sexually Assaults Class 7 Student, Wrote Love Letters

Aligarh School Principal Arrested, Wrote Love Letter to Class 7 Girl, Wanted Marriage | Image: Canva

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, where the 50-year-old principal of a government school was arrested for allegedly harassing a Class 7 student and writing her a love letter expressing his desire to marry her.

The incident took place in a village under Jawan block, where the accused, identified as Shakeel Ahmed, was serving as the principal of a government school in Talib Nagar. According to the police, the 11-year-old girl confided in her mother after the principal’s repeated harassment. She also revealed that Ahmed had threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone, as per the report by Aaj Tak.

According to the report, family members told the media that Ahmed had once handed the child a love letter, in which he allegedly wrote that he liked her and wanted to make her his wife.

"On Aug 23, my daughter came home in the evening, lethargic and sad. When I asked her what happened, she told me that the principal touched her private parts… While narrating the incident, she broke down and said he told her, ‘I love you very much, and I wish to marry you,'" the mother said, as reported by The Times of India.

The girl’s mother approached the District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), following which a case was registered under the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested and later sent to jail, while the minor was taken for medical examination.

In immediate administrative action, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Rakesh Kumar suspended the principal and confirmed that proceedings are underway to terminate his services permanently. The official further stated that the accused had not only harassed the girl but also attempted to pressure her into marriage and religious conversion, as per the report.

The case has sparked outrage in the local community, raising concerns about the safety of students within school premises.