'You Can't Turn Back Time..:' Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Learning As A Father

Novak Djokovic. | (Image Credits: X)

At 38, Novak Djokovic has won it all and seen it all. The Serbian ace however keeps going, adding more records with each passing day. The 24-time Grand Slam Champion recently relocated his family to Athens, Greece.

While playing the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and now Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Djokovic has learnt many a lessons. Now well into father time, the Serbian is picking a few lessons from his kids as well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Djokovic on what fatherhood has taught him

Speaking to ATP in a candid interview, Djokovic revealed that fatherhood taught him to stay in the present.

"The greatest lesson of being a father is being present and not multi-tasking while you are with children, because they demand your full attention on whatever you are doing, whether you are playing with them or doing something else. You always have to be in that moment. I think that’s what kids teach us the most, really : to be forgiving, to move on and to be present," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Novak has spent more weeks at No.1 than any other player in history. That level of success has come with its sacrifices. Djokovic admitted that if he had a conversation with his younger self, he would advice on balancing personal and professional life.

"Balance the professional and private life. Yes: Be dedicated, be devoted, work hard, that’s a must. But don’t lose yourself in the process. Don’t waste the young years, meaning you should live your life as well because you can’t turn back the time," Djokovic added.

Djokovic has had his fair share of injury troubles in recent times. However, the 38-year-old is looking up to speed with his participation in the Hellenic Championships. He is scheduled to participate in the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin. Djokovic will pair up with Carlos Alcaraz, Alex De Minaur and Taylor Fritz in the Jimmy Connors Group.