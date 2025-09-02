 Bihar: Rahul Gandhi Gifts New Pulsar To Dhaba Owner Who Lost Bike In Voter Adhikar Yatra - VIDEO
Bihar: Rahul Gandhi Gifts New Pulsar To Dhaba Owner Who Lost Bike In Voter Adhikar Yatra - VIDEO

The security team took Shubham along on his motorbike, but later asked him to switch to an SUV. However, once the roadshow ended, both the security personnel and his bike were nowhere to be found.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi handing over bike keys to young dhaba owner who lost bike in Voter Adhikar Yatra | X/@mr_mayank

Darbhanga: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Monday gifted a brand-new Pulsar 220 motorbike to a young dhaba owner from Bihar’s Darbhanga, whose two-wheeler was lost during a Voter Adhikar Yatra rally.

On 27 August, while Gandhi was holding a roadshow and rally in Darbhanga, security personnel reportedly took several motorbikes parked near a local dhaba. One of them belonged to Shubham, the dhaba owner.

Shubham claims the security personnel initially stopped at his dhaba for tea. Shortly after, they requested to use several bikes for the roadshow, assuring him that it would only cover a 1.5-kilometre stretch and that the vehicles would be returned afterwards.

The security team took Shubham along on his motorbike, but later asked him to switch to an SUV. However, once the roadshow ended, both the security personnel and his bike were nowhere to be found.

Although six bikes were later recovered, some damaged, Shubham’s Pulsar 220 remained missing. He was even asked to travel to Motihari and Gopalganj to check for it, but to no avail.

After Shubham spoke to the media about the incident, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav contacted him and invited him to Patna. On 31 August, a day before the final rally of the Yatra, Shubham received a call instructing him to reach Patna by 7:00 a.m. on 1 September.

On Monday, 1 September, during the concluding event of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, Rahul Gandhi personally handed over the keys of a brand-new Pulsar 220 to Shubham on stage.

article-image

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', launched by Rahul Gandhi from Bihar’s Sasaram on 17 August, aimed to highlight the alleged “vote theft”. It passed through over 110 assembly constituencies across 25 of the state’s 38 districts.

